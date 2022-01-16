That is a dangerous place for the White House to be in as the nation continues to wrestle with a pandemic. Competent and clear advice is needed.
Instead, confusion has reigned, confusion that political critics are more than happy to pounce on.
But all is not lost. Biden can right the ship in a couple of ways. Most importantly, he should find someone to be the chief government spokesman on the pandemic, someone with the credibility and communication skills to present health information to the nation on a daily basis.
Actually, the position should include an assistant who is present and participates in each daily presentation. That person could fill in if the chief becomes ill, with COVID, say.
This team should be put in place and kept in place until the pandemic has run its course. It should provide concise updates on the situation and take questions from the news media.
We don’t have any candidates for the job, but we know it shouldn’t be Dr. Anthony Fauci. He should step aside, and step down. He has become a lightning rod for critics and spread himself too thin. He has worked hard for years. It is time that he retired.
