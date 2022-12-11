Regarding President Biden’s plan to destroy New Hampshire’s primary, just what are U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and the state Demcratic Party going to do about it? We mean beyond skipping White House dances, that is.
The senators certainly don’t have the brass to actually withhold their votes in the closely-divided Senate unless and until the President changes his mind. They aren’t that independent. But what if they make sure that Biden still figures prominently into our 2024 primary and that the primary figures prominently in the national discussion?
Biden won’t allow his name to be put on the ballot here. He and his national party intend to punish any other Democrat who dares run here. But they can’t stop an organized write-in — or a write-out.
President Lyndon Johnson’s name wasn’t on the 1968 ballot but that didn’t stop loyal New Hampshire Democrats, including Sen. Tom McIntyre and Gov. John King, from organizing a write-in effort so that every Democrat in the state knew that they could and should vote for LBJ. Johnson won that primary on a write-in. But he lost the war because of the strength of anti-Vietnam war candidate Eugene McCarthy. LBJ got the message. Within weeks, he announced he wouldn’t seek reelection.
Do Shaheen and Hassan have the moxie to encourage New Hampshire primary voters to send Biden and the nation a write-in message? Just two words will do. “Go, Joe!” or “No, Joe!”