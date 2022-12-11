Regarding President Biden’s plan to destroy New Hampshire’s primary, just what are U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and the state Demcratic Party going to do about it? We mean beyond skipping White House dances, that is.

The senators certainly don’t have the brass to actually withhold their votes in the closely-divided Senate unless and until the President changes his mind. They aren’t that independent. But what if they make sure that Biden still figures prominently into our 2024 primary and that the primary figures prominently in the national discussion?

 
 
 