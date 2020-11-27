One benefit of the recent elections ought to be the long overdue acceptance of a federal grant (i.e., taxpayer money) to explore and expand public charter school options throughout New Hampshire. The repeated rejection of these funds that the state Department of Education has sought for more than a year was a shameful example of rank and cynical partisan politics.
The Democrats who have controlled the process through the Legislature have refused to sign off on the five-year $46 million grant because they are beholden to teacher unions and an education establishment that loathe any innovation that might challenge their control. Whisper “charter” schools, even though these are publicly-controlled, and these people get the vapors. Mention “vouchers” and they faint dead away.
Charter schools are no panacea for what ails education. Some fail while others succeed spectacularly. What they all do, however, is to allow parents, taxpayers, and educators to break away from a one-size-fits-all playbook that is failing too many students and instead try different methods and approaches.
The claim of some grant opponents that New Hampshire’s application was somehow flawed appears to be a red herring but Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut should move to address any legitimate concerns as soon as feasible with the incoming legislature. Fiscal committee veteran Rep. Ken Weyler of Kingston ought to make that a priority.