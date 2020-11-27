One benefit of the recent elections ought to be the long overdue acceptance of a federal grant (i.e., taxpayer money) to explore and expand public charter school options throughout New Hampshire. The repeated rejection of these funds that the state Department of Education has sought for more than a year was a shameful example of rank and cynical partisan politics.

The Democrats who have controlled the process through the Legislature have refused to sign off on the five-year $46 million grant because they are beholden to teacher unions and an education establishment that loathe any innovation that might challenge their control. Whisper “charter” schools, even though these are publicly-controlled, and these people get the vapors. Mention “vouchers” and they faint dead away.

Charter schools are no panacea for what ails education. Some fail while others succeed spectacularly. What they all do, however, is to allow parents, taxpayers, and educators to break away from a one-size-fits-all playbook that is failing too many students and instead try different methods and approaches.

The claim of some grant opponents that New Hampshire’s application was somehow flawed appears to be a red herring but Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut should move to address any legitimate concerns as soon as feasible with the incoming legislature. Fiscal committee veteran Rep. Ken Weyler of Kingston ought to make that a priority.

Sunday, November 22, 2020
Editorials

Timely mask order: Sununu does not surprise

The statewide mask order issued by Gov. Chris Sununu late last week should come as no surprise. Anyone who has paid attention knows Sununu has moved decisively on dealing with COVID-19 when he believes action is warranted. It is one of the main reasons he was just re-elected by such a wide margin.

Editorials

Homeless spending: Listing the dollars and cents

The staggering amount of taxpayer money that has been spent on the related problems of homelessness, drug abuse and mental illness in New Hampshire is mind-numbing. In his answer to a letter from mayors (including Manchester’s Joyce Craig), Gov. Chris Sununu provides an outline of such expen…

Editorials

Bill Gardner's task: He needs to write it all down

It is good to read that Secretary of State William Gardner will stand for another term. His record for New Hampshire speaks for itself as one of uncompromising service and integrity above partisan politics. Our most recent election process, standing as it does in stark relief to challenges a…

Friday, November 20, 2020
Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Editorials

Stay off the grass: Fish and Game's TV turn

It seems ironic that the New Hampshire couple upset with the producers of the North Woods Law TV program for allegedly invading their privacy are in fact bringing notoriety on themselves with their lawsuit. It puts us in mind of the fellow who killed his parents and then begged for the court…

Courts

No reflection on you: Keeping safe after dark

New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Department will have its hands full as the seasons change and the nights get longer. No doubt its officers will be dealing with road kill as deer, in particular, roam about as winter approaches.

Sunday, November 15, 2020
Editorials

Party hacks, always: GOP needs a rebuild

Republican Party hacks across the country were willing enablers of Donald Trump even as his own self-interests did damage to a once-proud Republican philosophy. They did so precisely because they are political hacks first, last, and always.

Editorials

Helping in a tough year: Santa Fund auction this week

The Union Leader Santa Fund for the Salvation Army would normally be kicking things off with a thank-you luncheon at about this time of year. That can’t happen because of the coronavirus pandemic, which is also putting an added strain on the families the Santa Fund helps to serve.

Editorials

The homeless issues: City, state disconnect

Clearly there is a disconnect between the state and the city over the homeless issues in Manchester. The state says its health and welfare people are in direct, daily communication with those in tent encampments. Mayor Joyce Craig and Fire Chief Dan Goonan say they have seen no evidence of this.

Friday, November 13, 2020
Editorials

Bucking Ray Buckley: Time for new Democratic blood

Perhaps the fellow whose political party was just “flipped” out of control of New Hampshire governance isn’t the best person to order up a wholesale review of what just happened. He certainly isn’t the one who should be selecting the reviewers.

Editorials

Traveling teachers: Their turkey trumps school

Manchester’s school superintendent is warning that schools may need to revert to fully “remote learning” from Thanksgiving right through to mid-January. The reason: so many educators will be leaving the state over the holidays that pandemic protocols will demand it. The quarantine period for…

Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Editorials

Eisenhower's proclamation

We reprint here a presidential proclamation issued on Nov. 11, 1954, after Congress renamed Armistice Day as Veterans Day. It seems particularly fitting that the President at the time, Dwight D. Eisenhower, had 10 years earlier commanded the troops that freed Europe from Hitler.

Editorials

Veterans Day 2020: Next year, we hope, a parade

We have always enjoyed watching Manchester’s Veterans Day Parade as a way to say something of a personal “thank you” to the military veterans either participating in the parade or themselves attending it. Sadly, that cannot happen today, Veterans Day of 2020. The parade, like so many things …

Sunday, November 08, 2020
Editorials

Right to know matters: More needs to be done

The public’s right — and its need — to know what its public servants are doing in its name ought to be a given in a democracy. A recent state Supreme Court decision regarding secret lists of police is a good reaffirmation of that tenet. But more is needed in this regard, both juridically and…