A headline last week referencing a Greek Orthodox church in Portsmouth got us thinking about the proper roles of church and state. A church pastor (who reportedly is no longer there) was allowing the sharing of a single communal instrument. State authorities suspect the practice led to a COVID-19 outbreak.
Immediate conclusions were jumped to. Could the state tell the church what to do? Should the church bow or risk all for its faith?
Gov. Chris Sununu’s response was one of conciliation and consultation rather than confrontation. So, for now, the problem may be solved.
We hold fast to our opinion that there needs to be a healthy separation of church and state — preferably six feet.