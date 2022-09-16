We ran Thursday’s comics in Wednesday’s newspaper. It’s an understandable mistake. Someone here must have thought the Wednesday paper, being the day after the elections, would have all the funny stuff on the front page and therefore have no need for an additional page of laughs.
A quick glance at the page, however, would have provided a clue that something was amiss. One needed to look no further than Beetle Bailey.
Since time immemorial, Wednesday’s Bailey strip has featured Beetle’s sometime girlfriend, Miss Buxley. The shapely secretary has somehow withstood all manner of attack for allegedly being a sexist tool. Other than her taste in boyfriends, we think she is one smart cookie, and as delightful a character as Lt. Dish from the 4077th MASH unit.
One date, actually three, not to be confused about is Glendi. It’s happening tomorrow through Sunday at St. George Greek Orthodox Church on Hanover Street. If you like food, fun, and entertainment, Glendi is the spot.
If you want to get multicultural, you might try Glendi one day this weekend and the Scottish Highland Games at Loon Mountain the next. We love the Scots for their bagpipes and games. But we’ll take baklava over haggis on most days.
What the hell is going on in Manchester? The homeless population is growing and becoming more menacing by the day. Illegal drug use is ever more apparent. Residential neighborhoods are now experiencing what downtown businesses have had to cope with for years.
New Hampshire Republican and independent voters have an important choice to make this Tuesday. They may well decide whether the U.S. Senate swings to a Republican majority or whether it continues to aid and abet the economically disastrous Joe Biden administration. The nation really can’t af…
Today marks 21 years since the Sept. 11, 2001, surprise attacks on America by Islamic radicals under the banner of Al Qaeda. The fact that this should not have been such a surprise is one of the most important lessons that the United States should have learned from that horror. We wish we we…
Russell Prescott and Gail Huff Brown truly looked like the two adults in a roomful of squabbling children on Tuesday night’s 1st District Republican candidate show. (Kudos to WMUR-TV and Adam Sexton for providing this forum.)
While President Joe Biden warns darkly of an end to democracy should certain far-right “MAGA” types take over Congress this November, his U.S. Senate buddy, Chuck Schumer, is trying his big-bucks best to keep sensible conservatives from winning Republican primaries, including here in New Hampshire.
If New Hampshire 1st District Republicans and independents hope to have a chance of unseating Democrat Chris Pappas, they aren’t likely to do it with either Matt Mowers or Karoline Leavitt. The former appears to be the very model of a modern man on the political make. The latter, barely lega…
One of our colleagues was murdered seven years ago. It is not easy to write that sentence. The memory of Denise Robert remains warm and strong in the hearts of her co-workers, clients, and friends in the Greater Manchester community.