We ran Thursday’s comics in Wednesday’s newspaper. It’s an understandable mistake. Someone here must have thought the Wednesday paper, being the day after the elections, would have all the funny stuff on the front page and therefore have no need for an additional page of laughs.

A quick glance at the page, however, would have provided a clue that something was amiss. One needed to look no further than Beetle Bailey.

Sunday, September 11, 2022

Manchester fails: Joyce Craig dithers

What the hell is going on in Manchester? The homeless population is growing and becoming more menacing by the day. Illegal drug use is ever more apparent. Residential neighborhoods are now experiencing what downtown businesses have had to cope with for years.

Morse for NH: Best against Hassan

New Hampshire Republican and independent voters have an important choice to make this Tuesday. They may well decide whether the U.S. Senate swings to a Republican majority or whether it continues to aid and abet the economically disastrous Joe Biden administration. The nation really can’t af…

Remembering 9/11: We must never forget

Today marks 21 years since the Sept. 11, 2001, surprise attacks on America by Islamic radicals under the banner of Al Qaeda. The fact that this should not have been such a surprise is one of the most important lessons that the United States should have learned from that horror. We wish we we…

Friday, September 09, 2022

Children, behave: 1st Dist. kiddie show

Russell Prescott and Gail Huff Brown truly looked like the two adults in a roomful of squabbling children on Tuesday night’s 1st District Republican candidate show. (Kudos to WMUR-TV and Adam Sexton for providing this forum.)

Wednesday, September 07, 2022

MPD did it right: Addressing race

Rather than showing “deep insensitivity” about racial matters based on an officer’s text last year, the Manchester Police Department has acted firmly and appropriately.

Schumer’s play: Dem boss targets Morse

While President Joe Biden warns darkly of an end to democracy should certain far-right “MAGA” types take over Congress this November, his U.S. Senate buddy, Chuck Schumer, is trying his big-bucks best to keep sensible conservatives from winning Republican primaries, including here in New Hampshire.

Sunday, September 04, 2022

School times: Manchester's are too early

Manchester public schools will begin a new school year this week. But thanks to contracts agreed to by the school board and the teachers’ union, they will start at the wrong times.

1st District race: Gail Huff Brown impresses

If New Hampshire 1st District Republicans and independents hope to have a chance of unseating Democrat Chris Pappas, they aren’t likely to do it with either Matt Mowers or Karoline Leavitt. The former appears to be the very model of a modern man on the political make. The latter, barely lega…

Denise Robert: Seven years gone

One of our colleagues was murdered seven years ago. It is not easy to write that sentence. The memory of Denise Robert remains warm and strong in the hearts of her co-workers, clients, and friends in the Greater Manchester community.