It is disappointing to read that this year’s Manchester Memorial Day parade will be a drive-by affair only. No marching bands. No scout troops. No flags flying. No veterans stepping off.
We guess this is because of COVID-19 but it has been clear for some time that there is little chance of the virus spreading outdoors. Presumably spectators will still be allowed to watch this motorcade. Are they to wear masks?
The Manchester parade at 2 p.m. is to be followed by a ceremony and remarks from the mayor at Veterans Park. Will she get out of her car to deliver them?
Last we looked, Nashua wasn’t having a parade at all on Memorial Day but towns like Londonderry and Henniker are doing so. How are they managing?
The people from whom Memorial Day is commemorated, from the Civil War right on up to the most recently fallen in Afghanistan, exposed themselves to dangers much more serious than a walk down Elm Street on a late-spring afternoon. They will still be remembered.