It is disappointing to read that this year’s Manchester Memorial Day parade will be a drive-by affair only. No marching bands. No scout troops. No flags flying. No veterans stepping off.

We guess this is because of COVID-19 but it has been clear for some time that there is little chance of the virus spreading outdoors. Presumably spectators will still be allowed to watch this motorcade. Are they to wear masks?

The Manchester parade at 2 p.m. is to be followed by a ceremony and remarks from the mayor at Veterans Park. Will she get out of her car to deliver them?

Last we looked, Nashua wasn’t having a parade at all on Memorial Day but towns like Londonderry and Henniker are doing so. How are they managing?

The people from whom Memorial Day is commemorated, from the Civil War right on up to the most recently fallen in Afghanistan, exposed themselves to dangers much more serious than a walk down Elm Street on a late-spring afternoon. They will still be remembered.

Sunday, May 16, 2021

Taking bows: Laura Knoy, Anna Thomas

Two New Hampshire women of high accomplishment and regard were in the news last week. One is leaving the stage after a 25-year run, the other is being recognized even though she has much work, we hope, ahead of her.

COVID questions: Just a few, for now

Will the people (mostly Democrats) bashing Gov. Chris Sununu a couple of weeks ago for ending the statewide mask mandate now be whacking President Joe Biden for telling people to forget about masks, indoors or out, if they are vaccinated? We didn’t think so.

Downtown parking: New housing's effect

Manchester aldermen should be thorough in reviewing Mayor Joyce Craig’s plan to turn two downtown parking lots into multi-story housing. Among other things, the effect on parking availability needs to be scrutinized.

Friday, May 14, 2021

Hurry, spend it! There's more cash coming

The size of the “American Rescue Plan” pushed by President Joe Biden and rammed through by a purely partisan vote in Congress earlier this spring was truly staggering. At $1.9 TRILLION, it is so big, in fact, that New Hampshire’s congressional delegation this week was taking another victory …

Don't change the date: Party primaries aren't broken

Some cracks are apparently surfacing in the legislative push to junk New Hampshire’s state election system by means of much earlier primary contests (in June instead of September). The goal, proponents have said, is to give challengers a better shot to oust incumbents.

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Speed freaks: Slowing them down in the city

Turning portions of Manchester’s Maple and Beech streets into one-lane roads with bike lanes won’t stop all the maniacs who drive them at outrageous speeds, but it will slow down some of them.

Hail, Harrisville: Right call on the lake

Selectmen have an often thankless job. They must make decisions that are not always popular but without them, towns would have no way to govern themselves apart from the annual town meeting. The latter is a decidedly impractical vehicle for many issues.

Sunday, May 09, 2021

NH voter fraud: Will Trump tune in?

If it hasn’t happened already, a date will soon be set for an audit of certain voting results in Windham from last November’s election. The entire process is to be live-streamed at www.doj.nh.gov so that the public can observe.