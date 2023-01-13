It’s a dumb look for New Hampshire Republicans. As Joe Biden’s Democrats try to kill our open presidential primary, where underdogs at least have a chance, some GOP members of the New Hampshire House want to (a) discourage voter participation and (b) charge candidates a small fortune to enter certain races. Is Democrat boss Ray Buckley now writing legislation for these people?
One proposal would scrap the state law that allows independent (undeclared) voters to participate in either party’s presidential primary. They currently do so by asking for a party ballot, which automatically registers them with that party. They can then switch back to undeclared status at the polls immediately after voting.
Yes, it seems crazy. Monkey business can occur, although we have seen scant evidence of such. What New Hampshire’s system does is to broaden interest in our first-in-the-nation primary. It also encourages a wider ideological range of candidates, which benefits our democracy.
The proposal to require a voter to declare party affiliation six months in advance of the presidential primary would likely greatly reduce participation, which has been one of its hallmarks. New Hampshire Republicans should be leading the charge to leave the primary just as it is.
As for wildly hiking the entry fee to run for governor or Congress, that makes no sense. It would paint the GOP as the party of the rich, whose elite don’t wish to have to compete with the rabble. That’s a lousy image.
Gov. Chris Sununu and Attorney General John Formella owe it to the people of New Hampshire to explain just what they did and why concerning a serious allegation made against Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn. So, too, does Quinn need to explain his actions, as alleged by a subordinate.
We must have missed the memo. Certainly U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan and the New Hampshire Democratic Party have long since returned and renounced the sizable donations they each received last year from alleged FTX crypto scammer Sam Bankman-Fried?
Nashua’s Ward 4 is said to be the most Democratic district in the Gate City. We are guessing this is a measurement of voter registration. Perhaps ward residents might want to welcome in some Republicans.
Manchester’s Health Department has received $300,000 with which it has created a new position to lead the city’s response to drug-related overdoses and fatalities. The city’s serious drug problem has been around for years. Has no one been leading the response until now?