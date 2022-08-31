It is little wonder that the Libertarian Party in New Hampshire and elsewhere has fallen to such low places in recent times. Where it once mounted a serious political effort and gained ballot status for a gubernatorial candidate, it is now a mere asterisk or the “who?” uttered by puzzled voters when its name is mentioned.
It is a shame. With the two major political parties turning more and more to their own extremists, a rational and common sense third party could offer millions of frustrated voters an alternative. Today’s Libertarian Party isn’t it.
Witness its tasteless treatment last week of the daughter of the late U.S. Senator and war hero John McCain.
What an abhorrent and foul act. “This is hideous even by Twitter standards,” Meghan McCain responded.
Rather than apologize and withdraw the Tweet, and despite criticism by many, including a former Libertarian congressman, the New Hampshire Libertarian Party dug itself a deeper hole.
The party accused Sen. McCain of having colluded with “terrorists and Nazis” and having voted to drop bombs on poor people “to benefit himself and his corporate sugar daddies.”
The skulls of such political knaves are way too thick to understand that smearing a man who gallantly served his nation and who twice won the New Hampshire Presidential Primary is probably not the best way to win converts and influence Granite Staters.
We had to re-read the quote to make sure we had it right. A Manchester Black Lives Matter leader said that Chief of Police Allen Aldenberg “is a White man; he should have no say over whether or not” something is racist.
President Joe Biden’s “forgiving” of certain student loan debt is wrong on many levels, including what this will cost the taxpayer and how unfair this is to people who either have paid off their debt or worked long hours to avoid borrowing at all.
The name Norm Major may not mean much to many Granite Staters but it has meant a lot to the effectiveness of New Hampshire government. It also is reflective of the time and devotion of many of the men and women who serve in our outsized legislature for $100 a year.
Far be it from us to fault a politician or talking head merely for jumping to the wrong conclusion or confusing names or titles. A rookie reporter here once covered a City Hall committee meeting where a city official sat in an alderman’s regular seat, nameplate shining. The resulting story q…
Give Mount Washington Cog Railway owner Wayne Presby credit. He has worked hard to keep the world-famous attraction just that — a mainstay of the North Country’s vitally important tourism business. The Cog Railway has been a part of that business for more than 150 years. It’s a little late t…
It was news to us, and no doubt to Gov. Chris Sununu, but Gen. Donald Bolduc claims his candidacy for the U.S. Senate kept Sununu from seeking that seat. Given Bolduc has been running for that office for two years, how come it took Sununu until recently to remove himself from consideration?
In the Sept. 13 primary, Barbara Griffin will get our vote to be the new state senator from District 16, which includes her hometown of Goffstown as well as Ward 1 in Manchester. New this year under redistricting, Candia is included. Raymond and Hooksett round out the district.
Unless the Wyoming polls are terribly wrong (Dewey defeats Truman), word will have come late Tuesday night that Liz Cheney has lost the Republican congressional primary in that state. As is the case with some here in New Hampshire, there are folks in Wyoming whose misplaced loyalty to Donald…
Among the candidates spouting the Trump line here in New Hampshire is one Karoline Leavitt. Perhaps because she herself isn’t old enough to be in Congress quite yet, her glossy campaign “literature” reflects little substance and no depth.