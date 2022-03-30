The weather was cold, even spitting rain a couple of times. But the crowd was big and appreciative, applauding everything from little Irish dancers to a local hurling club to a group holding a big and beautiful banner in support of Ukraine
And let’s not forget the unicyclists, tumblers, and Shriners in their speeding go-karts.
Manchester and Bedford High School bands marched (with Central’s uniforms looking particularly sharp and West and Memorial units smaller but spirited).
The local Ancient Order of Hibernians deserve recognition for its help in putting this together and kudos, too, to the many local businesses that stepped up as sponsors.
It felt like spring on Sunday in Manchester, which is to say it was chilly but Irish eyes were smiling.
It is dawning on more legislators that using state run stores to peddle pot may not be a great branding image for New Hampshire. Plus, the scheme isn’t likely to make anywhere near the money initially estimated. Perhaps smoke got in their eyes?
The New Hampshire House is about to give final approval and send to the Senate a plan to fully legalize marijuana and feature it for sale exclusively at state liquor stores. What could possibly go wrong?
Here is a shocker: The proposed U.S. House district maps passed by the Legislature last week are the result of politics. The promised veto of those maps by Gov. Chris Sununu is the result of politics. This is, as state Sen. Sharon Carson notes, “a political process.”
April Fools’ Day is still two weeks away, but lawyers for the Manchester School Board must have turned their clocks ahead by more than a few hours. How else to explain their claim that a revision of district transgender protocol was unrelated to a mother’s lawsuit against the district?