Three cheers and a shamrock for last Sunday’s St. Patrick’s Parade in Manchester.

The weather was cold, even spitting rain a couple of times. But the crowd was big and appreciative, applauding everything from little Irish dancers to a local hurling club to a group holding a big and beautiful banner in support of Ukraine

And let’s not forget the unicyclists, tumblers, and Shriners in their speeding go-karts.

Manchester and Bedford High School bands marched (with Central’s uniforms looking particularly sharp and West and Memorial units smaller but spirited).

The local Ancient Order of Hibernians deserve recognition for its help in putting this together and kudos, too, to the many local businesses that stepped up as sponsors.

It felt like spring on Sunday in Manchester, which is to say it was chilly but Irish eyes were smiling.

Sunday, March 27, 2022

Pie in the sky? Pot profit guesses go poof

It is dawning on more legislators that using state run stores to peddle pot may not be a great branding image for New Hampshire. Plus, the scheme isn’t likely to make anywhere near the money initially estimated. Perhaps smoke got in their eyes?

Friday, March 25, 2022
Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Superior and tax-free! NH should not peddle pot

The New Hampshire House is about to give final approval and send to the Senate a plan to fully legalize marijuana and feature it for sale exclusively at state liquor stores. What could possibly go wrong?

Sunday, March 20, 2022

Political fault lines: We need a better map

Here is a shocker: The proposed U.S. House district maps passed by the Legislature last week are the result of politics. The promised veto of those maps by Gov. Chris Sununu is the result of politics. This is, as state Sen. Sharon Carson notes, “a political process.”

On Ukraine aid: More needs to be done

President Joe Biden is right to resist a no-fly zone over Ukraine. Stopping Russia’s brutality is important but directly pitting U.S. air forces against Russians is inviting world war.

Friday, March 18, 2022

Caveat emptor: No shows cost Croydon

A successful motion at last Saturday’s annual school meeting in Croydon chopped the budget for educating the town’s kids in half, from about $1.7 million to $800,000 on a 20-14 vote.

More school daze: Manchester’s ‘revision'

April Fools’ Day is still two weeks away, but lawyers for the Manchester School Board must have turned their clocks ahead by more than a few hours. How else to explain their claim that a revision of district transgender protocol was unrelated to a mother’s lawsuit against the district?