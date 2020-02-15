Recently proposed New Hampshire legislation would toughen criminal sentences for drunk or drugged drivers in incidents in which someone dies. Emotional testimony at the bill’s hearing suggested that such a law might have prevented these deaths.
We would like to think so. But few of the motorists who drive to endanger when drunk or drugged are thinking of the potential consequences. Tougher sentences after the fact aren’t much of a deterrence.
Senate Bill 743 would double prison time if a driver with two previous drunken driving convictions negligently kills someone in a third incident. It would also enhance the penalty if a driver had a single DWI.
But the time to stop drunk drivers from endangering or killing innocents is before someone is killed. The mother of the victim for whom the legislation is named actually noted this in her testimony.
Beth Shaw said that the man whose crash killed her son, Tyler, had received no jail time after a second DWI conviction, when his blood alcohol was three times the legal limit.
“I can’t help but wonder, if a more appropriate penalty was given to Mr. Leonard, would he have learned his lesson?” she testified last month. “More importantly for Tyler, he would be alive today.”
Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes, who is running for governor, is the sponsor of “Tyler Shaw’s Law.”
He says he doesn’t “typically advocate for enhanced sentences,” but “in this particular case, there is a glaring gap in our law.”
“We need enhanced sentences for subsequent DWIs and negligent homicide. This makes good sense.”
What makes good sense is to make sure that repeat offenders actually receive tough sentences, unlike that given to a Jaffrey man this month.
Ryan Parent, 29, pleaded guilty to aggravated driving while intoxicated and reckless conduct after crashing his truck into a house. Parent had already had his license suspended for a prior DWI arrest.
And his sentence for this new DWI? Twelve months in jail, but with all but two weeks suspended. He will serve the rest at home. A two-to-five year term for the reckless conduct conviction was suspended.
We would suggest that cases like this, along with a Candia case (see related editorial), are the real “glaring gap” in DWI laws. The gap needs fixing, pronto.