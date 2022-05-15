Having quickly gone into secret session at its special meeting last Wednesday night, the Manchester school board emerged later in the evening to pat itself on the back and announce it had selected the most qualified candidate to be the new superintendent of schools.
The board was wise to pick someone who can hit the ground running because she has already walked it. But board claims that Gillis was the “most qualified candidate” are more than misleading. The board’s search was half-hearted and severely limited by time and scope. The candidate field consisted of, at most, 15 applicants. Only five of these were even considered.
Even more misleading was the self-praise by board vice chairman Jim O’Connell. Having emerged from their secret powwow, O’Connell spoke of how “open” the selection process had been.
We’ve heard blarney before but this fellow seems to not only have kissed the stone, but swallowed it whole.
