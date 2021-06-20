Conservative legislators, and conservatives in general, should have little trouble getting behind the state budget package up for a final vote this week. The compromise reached on emergency executive power is reasonable. It sets a firm time limit of 90 days, after which the Legislature can vote to end a governor’s declaration by a simple majority. The governor must also explain the reasons for the emergency. Legislative fiscal oversight is also required.

The ban on late-term abortion is an important step, with New Hampshire finally catching up to where most states have long drawn the line on the procedure. With the U.S. Supreme Court likely to revisit the issue in the near future and with medical science making ever clearer what (or dare we say who?) is involved here, the ban better prepares the state for what may come next on this most divisive issue.

The tax cuts in the budget should also be cheered by conservatives. They will add to the positive reputation New Hampshire has long enjoyed as a place where private enterprise can flourish. That will pay dividends.

One objection conservatives ought to have to this budget is the creation of yet another government entity. A state Department of Energy may make sense on paper, but our guess is that the tendency of bureaucracies to grow will end up costing more than any claimed efficiencies. That, however, is not reason to oppose the budget. As Gov. Chris Sununu has said, there is much good in this budget package. It should be approved.

Friday, June 18, 2021

The wrong thing: Translating Title IX

The latest wrong thing being done in Washington is the Biden administration decision this week to help biological men invade the world of women’s sports.

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Nashua noise: Citizens should decide

The City of Nashua made news, and noise, in a couple of respects last week. One had the local politicians in an uproar because a tax cap protecting citizens was reinstated by the Legislature. The other had some citizens, and police, concerned about letting City Hall, rather than Concord, dec…

Sunday, June 13, 2021

The next emergency: Law's revision is warranted

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic we have maintained that Gov. Chris Sununu handled the emergency superbly. That is why New Hampshire weathered the crisis well relative to most other states. It is also why the voters overwhelmingly returned the young governor to office last November.

Distort, discriminate: Spiking Critical Race Theory

In an opinion piece for this weekend’s Sunday News, state Commissioner of Education Frank Edelblut makes the case for the passage of legislation regarding what should and shouldn’t be taught in our schools relative to race and discrimination. We recommend his piece to readers. We urge legisl…

Friday, June 11, 2021
Wednesday, June 09, 2021

Bedford TikTok: Move along, nothing to see

The punishment (and attendant reeducation) of two Bedford police officers may have been a bit harsh for their offense but that’s difficult to determine. In fact, Chief John Bryfonski has not shed much light on l’affaire TikTok, in which two of his men using the video social platform apparent…

Our four vandals: NH delegation stymied?

Columnist George Will had a nice turn of phrase last week for what New Hampshire’s congressional delegation and Democrats nationally are up to with their attempt to nationalize elections. Will says it “reflects an appetite for constitutional vandalism.”

Sunday, June 06, 2021