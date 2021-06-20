Conservative legislators, and conservatives in general, should have little trouble getting behind the state budget package up for a final vote this week. The compromise reached on emergency executive power is reasonable. It sets a firm time limit of 90 days, after which the Legislature can vote to end a governor’s declaration by a simple majority. The governor must also explain the reasons for the emergency. Legislative fiscal oversight is also required.
The ban on late-term abortion is an important step, with New Hampshire finally catching up to where most states have long drawn the line on the procedure. With the U.S. Supreme Court likely to revisit the issue in the near future and with medical science making ever clearer what (or dare we say who?) is involved here, the ban better prepares the state for what may come next on this most divisive issue.
The tax cuts in the budget should also be cheered by conservatives. They will add to the positive reputation New Hampshire has long enjoyed as a place where private enterprise can flourish. That will pay dividends.
One objection conservatives ought to have to this budget is the creation of yet another government entity. A state Department of Energy may make sense on paper, but our guess is that the tendency of bureaucracies to grow will end up costing more than any claimed efficiencies. That, however, is not reason to oppose the budget. As Gov. Chris Sununu has said, there is much good in this budget package. It should be approved.