We may never know if a Manchester police officer’s act of kindness to a teen would-be shoplifter will make a difference in the teen’s life. But it certainly brightened the day of a lot of Manchester residents and others who read our story or saw the TV newscast about Officer George Morales.
It also was a plus for the image of police, which remains positive for most people. But police themselves must sometimes wonder if anyone has their backs.
“Sometimes that’s the best way to handle the situation, rather than introducing a young person to the system,” MPD Chief Allen Aldenberg said of Morales’ action, which was to use his own debit card to pay for the food items that the teenager had tried to shoplift from a Market Basket.
“It’s a good story,” said the chief, “and sometimes we need that.”
Considering the stress the chief and his force were under in a very long day on Wednesday, with a neighborhood sheltering while they dealt with an armed man, the good story was most timely indeed.