We may never know if a Manchester police officer’s act of kindness to a teen would-be shoplifter will make a difference in the teen’s life. But it certainly brightened the day of a lot of Manchester residents and others who read our story or saw the TV newscast about Officer George Morales.

It also was a plus for the image of police, which remains positive for most people. But police themselves must sometimes wonder if anyone has their backs.

“Sometimes that’s the best way to handle the situation, rather than introducing a young person to the system,” MPD Chief Allen Aldenberg said of Morales’ action, which was to use his own debit card to pay for the food items that the teenager had tried to shoplift from a Market Basket.

“It’s a good story,” said the chief, “and sometimes we need that.”

Considering the stress the chief and his force were under in a very long day on Wednesday, with a neighborhood sheltering while they dealt with an armed man, the good story was most timely indeed.

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Mickelson’s win: Beating Father Time

It was easy to root for Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship last weekend. The little boy who learned to play golf left-handed by standing opposite his right-handed dad and mirroring dad’s swing has long been a crowd favorite. He is not only immensely gifted; he is imaginative and willing …

Sunday, May 23, 2021

Exclusion therapy: Derryfield School dilemma

We weren’t surprised that some Derryfield School alumni calling themselves an “inclusion alliance” are demanding the exclusion of Shannon McGinley from the board of trustees. More and more these days, “inclusion” is defined on both left and right as including only those with like-minded views.

Plaistow personnel: Nothing to see, move along

It may not have been a capital offense, but his fellow Plaistow selectmen had every right to be upset with their board chairman about being kept in the dark concerning the status of the chief of police.

Plaistow again: Who called the cops?

Plaistow was in the news more than once last week. And this time, judging from the swarm of state and local police involved, one might think a capital offense was involved.

Friday, May 21, 2021

Big and bold: Manchester's future

Some preliminary thoughts on the Manchester school superintendent’s proposal to build a huge new high school to hold at least 3,500 students:

A drive-by parade: Memorial Day downer

It is disappointing to read that this year’s Manchester Memorial Day parade will be a drive-by affair only. No marching bands. No scout troops. No flags flying. No veterans stepping off.

Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Doffing tax cap: Donchess argues for status quo

Nashua’s unenforceable statutory tax cap is working fine, why mess with it? That seemed to be the gist of the mayor’s testimony to a House committee Monday, speaking against a bill proposed by his own city’s senator.

Flags flapping: But not a lot of glory here

That flap you may have heard last week had to do with the American flag. The issue was whether it should have flown at full staff or half last Saturday. Presidential and gubernatorial proclamations flew like confetti.

Sunday, May 16, 2021

Taking bows: Laura Knoy, Anna Thomas

Two New Hampshire women of high accomplishment and regard were in the news last week. One is leaving the stage after a 25-year run, the other is being recognized even though she has much work, we hope, ahead of her.

COVID questions: Just a few, for now

Will the people (mostly Democrats) bashing Gov. Chris Sununu a couple of weeks ago for ending the statewide mask mandate now be whacking President Joe Biden for telling people to forget about masks, indoors or out, if they are vaccinated? We didn’t think so.