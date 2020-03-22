On completely different fronts, two New Hampshire women in government were doing their jobs well last week.

U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, having worked diligently on the matter since it arose months ago, succeeded in helping secure the release of a New Hampshire citizen held for months in his native Lebanon.

Dover’s Amer Fakhoury comes home in fragile health and with his restaurant affected, as are all eateries, by the coronavirus contagion. But he is finally free of the beatings and interrogations he was subject to in Lebanon.

Charges that Fakhoury was a torturer of prisoners during Lebanon’s extended civil war were dropped, due to Shaheen and others writing legislation that would have sanctioned his captors.

It is hard to believe that Fakhoury would have returned for a visit to his homeland if he thought he was at all culpable. Shaheen did her job as a senator, looking out for a constituent in danger.

Closer to home, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig did well in running an unusual over-the-phone board of aldermen meeting Thursday evening. COVID-19 was the subject of much of the meeting, which was also why it had to be done by phone.

Craig, Fire Chief Dan Goonan, and Public Health Director Anna Thomas gave brief, comprehensive summaries of what’s going on with the city’s response to the contagion. This was particularly impressive, considering they are all on hectic schedules these days.

Forester Paul Bofinger: NH is greener place, thanks to him

Paul Bofinger, who died last week in Concord at age 86, had slipped quietly from his public presence years ago. Few people today may recognize the name, but Bofinger had a lot to do with the New Hampshire green spaces and vast forest tracts that many of us take for granted today.

Assessing assessors: Manchester's chance to save expense

The Manchester aldermanic meeting scheduled for Tuesday night has, like a lot of things, been postponed due to the COVID-19 challenges. That should provide the aldermen and Mayor Joyce Craig with time to consider carefully an issue regarding the Board of Assessors.

Boys will be girls: PC trounces biology in NH House vote

It was disappointing but not surprising that the Democrat-led House of Representatives rejected a bill last week to protect girls’ sports for girls. Rep. Mark Pearson of Hampstead did his best in arguing for the girls; but the politically correct (and biologically wrong) crowd must have its way.

Sanctuary in Lebanon: 'The Americans are coming!'

While it remains unclear just how Hillsborough County wants to cooperate, or not, with U.S. immigration authorities, the voters in Lebanon have made it clear. They not only won’t cooperate, but they have instructed their community to blow the whistle if they hear that the feds may be coming.

Get it right, please: Trump trips; NH hides useful info

Making things as clear as they can, as quickly as they can, in connection with the new coronavirus is important on the part of government officials at all levels. The President’s televised address Wednesday night failed to do so. New Hampshire’s own information sharing also seems a bit wobbly.

Postpone Legislature: Setting the right NH example

With New Hampshire having the largest legislative body of all 50 states, and with the average age of its members being a wee bit on the high side, it would seem to us that the Legislature would be a leading candidate for postponing its full sessions for a while.

NH information, please: More, not less, is important now

We will hope for the best regarding the “joint information center” that the state was opening Tuesday morning to deal with COVID-19 (the disease caused by the new coronavirus). As we understand it, the center will both push out information as well as handle inquiries from the news media.

