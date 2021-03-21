When the national news media get a convenient cliché stuck in their noggins, it becomes unshakeable. One recent example: the reporting that the Biden team is traveling around the country in order “to sell” its $2 trillion spending plan. But just what is left to “sell” — and to whom — after President Biden and his Democrats have already rammed it home without a single Republican vote?
Was Dr. Jill Biden in Concord last Wednesday to try to convince a captive audience of school teachers and kids that they should write to their congressmen for support? Last we looked, Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas had already voted. As with Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, they are busy churning out press releases and making appearances to extoll the spending they just approved.
The one fiscal figure we don’t see attached to any of this public relations push is what these official Washington trips are costing the taxpayer. Chump change, no doubt.