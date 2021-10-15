We happen to agree with Sununu that there is no threat to state sovereignty by accepting another $27 million in federal taxpayer dollars for vaccine-related efforts. As he correctly noted, the council has approved other federal agreements that include the same wording. Sununu said he knows of no other state, including those that are GOP-led, that has declined the money.
He and the GOP councilors should have found a way to resolve the issue before it devolved into the circus that was Wednesday’s governor and council meeting, after which the governor incorrectly tarred the councilors with the same “misinformation” brush as some anti-vaccine zealots. The councilors’ stated concern was federal mandates, not whacko tales of what some mad science is included in the vaccine.
But Councilor David Wheeler objects only to mandates issued from Washington. He was fine with state mandates, asking Sununu if he would follow Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s mandate that private employers ban their own vaccine requirements. Sununu rightly pointed out that it was wrong to have government at any level dictate such terms.
Sununu, Wheeler, and fellow Councilors Ted Gatsas, Joe Kenney, and Janet Stevens best find a way to avoid this kind of dispute or they will jeopardize more than the positive perception much of the public holds of their handling of the pandemic. They will jeopardize their party’s chances of holding office in 2022.
Students at the University of New Hampshire rank their school relatively favorably on a range of free speech issues. How favorably? Enough to place UNH as third-best nationally according to an annual ranking by FIRE, the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education.
An oil leak off the California coast brought the usual, and ever-louder, clamor for an end to fossil fuel use. One report we read said that even the huge container vessels that ply the seas must be converted from oil use to batteries. The report did acknowledge that the batteries might have …
We’re not going to kick Mark Zuckerberg, he looks like too much of a crier; and we can’t blame Facebook for being rapacious. Of course it is. It tell us so every day in the posts we are fed. Users can hardly feign surprise. Nor is it surprising that such a large and successful company might …
Kingston state Rep. Ken Weyler, an M.I.T graduate and former commercial airline pilot, has given long and loyal years of service to New Hampshire. Like many legislators, that work for his state and country didn’t begin at the State House.
The lynching of democracy in New Hampshire last Wednesday morning was not Gov. Chris Sununu’s finest hour. We expected his press conference later that day to begin with a ringing denunciation of those who had successfully shut down an Executive Council meeting. We expected him to make it cle…