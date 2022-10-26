Manchester will have a “downtown holiday parade” in early December. God forbid they call it a Christmas parade.

The 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, parade, we read, will follow directly on the heels of a road race called the “Santa Claus Shuffle.” No doubt Saint Nicholas used an alias to get the OK for this event.

Sunday, October 23, 2022

How’s that Primary? Dems to dump NH

We are guessing that New Hampshire’s congressional delegation hasn’t heard anything good about the future of the Democrats’ presidential primary here and is hoping that few folks will ask about it for the next two weeks.

Friday, October 21, 2022
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Sunday, October 16, 2022

Welcome to NH? Unprecedented times

Here’s a question for an October weekend as the mid-term election nears. Which of these would be a more likely scenario: New Hampshire Democrats welcoming a chance to be seen with Joe Biden or New Hampshire Republicans clamoring for a visit from Donald Trump?

A train benefit: Mass. crazy plans

We have found something to like about the boondoggle that a commuter train to Boston would be. It might offer some protection against the illegal immigrants that Massachusetts politicians want to provide with drivers’ licenses.

Fear the sea: Respect the boat

As the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy to cool America’s overheated, post-pandemic economy, we see our 401(k)s fall and home values soften at the same time the prices we pay online at the grocer rise. That’s alarming; now add nuclear threats from the Russian Hitler and Armageddon ta…

Friday, October 14, 2022

Run, Maggie, run! (Careful you don’t trip)

Running away is never a good look for a U.S. Senator, especially one from independent-minded New Hampshire. But that is clearly the strategy that Maggie Hassan and her camp have decided is best in her try for reelection next month.

Ed Garone, R.I.P.: Derry will miss the chief

No doubt much of Derry and surrounding towns were stunned by the headline earlier this week conveying the news of the death of retired Chief of Police Ed Garone. Derry was still adjusting to the fact that, in June, he had stepped down after more than 50 years overseeing the force.

Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Trinity trial: Handling it well

On the matter of Trinity High School and a now former student’s infamous homecoming invitation, we don’t know all the details. We doubt that many people do know, certainly not to the extent indicated by the numbers who leaped to social media with their conclusions and judgments last week.

Foleys’ faith: NH proud to have them

At a new church memorial dedicated in his honor in Alton, the parents of murdered New Hampshire journalist James Foley were asked if, were he alive today, their son would be working in war-torn Ukraine.