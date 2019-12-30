If an atheist is seriously ill and in immediate need of skilled treatment, we doubt that his first thought is to check the religious affiliation of the nearest hospital.
A recent Reuters story reports on a survey that found most people don’t care about the religious affiliation of their hospital but that they expect their “health care preferences to take priority over the facility’s religious doctrine.”
All of which means what, exactly? That religious-backed hospitals had better set their beliefs aside? Or that such facilities will begin checking baptismal certificates in the ER?
There seems to be some alarm that Catholic-owned or affiliated health care facilities have been growing while the overall number of acute-care hospitals is down, as is the the number of religious hospitals that are not Catholic.
The survey dwelt on abortion as an area of health care concern, given the Catholic Church’s teachings. We doubt that women seeking abortions are likely to make a Catholic hospital their first choice. And Planned Parenthood seems to still be in business.
We liked what Catholic Medical Center said when asked about the survey story. Lauren Collins-Cline noted that Catholicism is the foundation for CMC’s ethical decisions, which extend to an ethic of providing care for the neediest people.
“Our Catholic identity is at the heart of our mission, and conversely our mission is at the heart of our Catholic identity,” she said.
If we get sick, we can live with that.