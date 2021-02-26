Referencing today’s lead editorial, “legislative oversight” may itself need some watching, by the public.

The House Republicans’ performance on Wednesday in trying to undercut Gov. Chris Sununu was wrongheaded and deplorable.

If there are to be no lasting penalties for ignoring public health orders in an emergency, then why assess penalties at all? Of course, the really serious and long-lasting penalty from, say, the COVID-19 pandemic, falls not on a selfish business but on the grandmother or the boy with the compromised immune system who ends up dead.

The House would not only nullify any convictions for violating emergency orders; it would also reimburse those businesses that had to be fined in order to win their compliance.

Sponsoring Rep. Andrew Prout of Hudson spouted nonsense in saying that this “will allow us to chart a path to get beyond the emergency once it has passed.”

If the House objected to Gov. Sununu’s performance at any point during the pandemic, it could have stripped him of his emergency powers to act. It wisely did not do so and it shouldn’t start now.

Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Editorials

Birthday gifts: Nackey S. Loeb, 1924-2000

  • Carl Perreault

Today is the birthday of Nackey Scripps Loeb, whose independent spirit lives on in this newspaper and in the little school she founded to promote and defend the First Amendment and to foster interest, integrity, and excellence in communication for New Hampshire students of all ages.

Sunday, February 21, 2021
Editorials

Here comes the judge: Crime, color, and punishment

Superior Court Judge Will Delker must have missed the memo on the “systemic racism” that some liberal activists, politicians and news media claim to see in every aspect of American life. He clearly doesn’t understand that he is supposed to apply the law differently to criminal defendants dep…

Editorials

A Lincoln scandal: PAC's depressing backstory

We know someone who probably admires the monkey business that has taken place at something called the Lincoln Project. Designed at least in part to take down the Trump presidency via clever and damning advertising, it appears some of its founders also designed it to score big money for themselves.

Friday, February 19, 2021
Editorials

Oh, those oligarchs: Lessons from Nottingham

According to a letter-writer from Nottingham, our courts have been defending corporate polluters here and across the United State for the last hundred years. The courts are part of a “fiefdom” — not a democracy — that is controlled by greedy oligarchs. The people “must get organized and take…

Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Editorials

Merging NH colleges: Sounds good; now the details

Initial reaction to Gov. Chris Sununu’s budget proposal to merge all state colleges and universities into a single system has been positive. That includes trustees from both two-year and four-year systems who have no doubt wondered whether money spent on competing for a shrinking pool of stu…

Editorials

The Windham case: Clear up the confusion, please

If neither New Hampshire’s Secretary of State, nor its Ballot Law Commission, nor its Attorney General has the authority to order a review of an unexplained and startling 400-vote discrepancy in a Windham legislative contest, one wonders what authority they do have.

Sunday, February 14, 2021
Editorials

Whose money is it? Rainy Day Fund expansion

Gov. Chris Sununu wishes to double the state’s “Rainy Day” Fund, up to as much as $300 million. In his budget address last week, he said he has never understood why the state has such a “tight limit” on what he calls the state’s “savings account.”

Editorials

Farewell, Washington: George, Abe don't cut it

At the end of last Thursday’s impeachment trial session, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer made mention of the fact that a particular speech would be re-read on Feb. 22, as has been done annually in the Senate since 1896. It is the Farewell Address of President George Washington (bit…

Editorials

Transparency, redacted: MPD's odd choice of edits

We won’t take a dive into the dustup between Manchester Alderman-at-large Joe Kelly Levasseur and a parking officer regarding a ticket she gave him for parking at an Elm Street bus stop. For one thing, diving into dust can hurt.

Friday, February 12, 2021
Editorials

Dr. Donchess says: Follow your teachers union

Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess’ grandstanding on the matter of vaccines for teachers is oddly timed. After months of delay without good reason, Gate City schools are set to minimally reopen some classrooms next week. Even this, however, is contingent upon a series of metrics that have little to d…

Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Editorials

Emergency powers: Would another governor do as well?

As we have noted before, New Hampshire has been fortunate to have had Chris Sununu in the governor’s chair during the coronavirus pandemic that has challenged the world for the last year. His reelection margin last November gave great testimony to the confidence placed and high regard in whi…

Editorials

Say it ain't so, Joe: An office of clarification needed

If early instances are an indication of what is to come, the new White House will need to add an Office of Official Clarification. The Centers for Disease Control is due to issue new guidelines on school reopenings this week. This is necessary because the CDC’s new director, Dr. Rochelle Wal…