Referencing today’s lead editorial, “legislative oversight” may itself need some watching, by the public.
The House Republicans’ performance on Wednesday in trying to undercut Gov. Chris Sununu was wrongheaded and deplorable.
If there are to be no lasting penalties for ignoring public health orders in an emergency, then why assess penalties at all? Of course, the really serious and long-lasting penalty from, say, the COVID-19 pandemic, falls not on a selfish business but on the grandmother or the boy with the compromised immune system who ends up dead.
The House would not only nullify any convictions for violating emergency orders; it would also reimburse those businesses that had to be fined in order to win their compliance.
Sponsoring Rep. Andrew Prout of Hudson spouted nonsense in saying that this “will allow us to chart a path to get beyond the emergency once it has passed.”
If the House objected to Gov. Sununu’s performance at any point during the pandemic, it could have stripped him of his emergency powers to act. It wisely did not do so and it shouldn’t start now.