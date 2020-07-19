No offense intended toward Business NH Magazine, but we think it got it wrong in naming its business leader of the decade recently. Howard Brodsky is a business leader for the ages.

The co-founder of a visionary cooperative business model, Brodsky may be known better outside of New Hampshire than within, although he is not a prophet without honor in his hometown (Manchester) and the Granite State.

CCA Global Partners, with its headquarters in the Manchester Millyard, now provides coop business muscle to 15 different sectors, everything from its original carpet-store model to now such companies as home furnishings, business services, and sports retail.

In so doing, Brodsky has led an entity that offers independent businesses a chance to level the playing field against mega-companies. That has allowed a lot of independent companies to survive and thrive, preserving some of the intangibles that independence can mean for a community.

Howard Brodsky has certainly been part of the New Hampshire community, offering his knowledge and expertise and time, always with a positive attitude.

Speaking of positives and contributions, the Union Leader will honor its latest 40 Under Forty class of New Hampshire men and women (socially distanced and masked) this Monday night at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium. Each in their own way, they are following Howard Brosky’s path of helping to make their communities and state a better place.

