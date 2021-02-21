We know someone who probably admires the monkey business that has taken place at something called the Lincoln Project. Designed at least in part to take down the Trump presidency via clever and damning advertising, it appears some of its founders also designed it to score big money for themselves.
Questions of how much of the political action committee’s money went to opposing Trump and how much went to its founders have grown alongside allegations of sexual misconduct by founding member John Weaver, a well-known Republican operative who worked for the late John McCain and for former Ohio Gov. John Kasich.
The Union Leader has taken note of the issues, both with stories on New Hampshire member Jennifer Horn’s quitting the project and with Washington Post coverage at UnionLeader.com.
Horn, who used to write a column for us and was once state Republican Party chair, said she left the group due to the way the Weaver matter has (or hasn’t) been handled by the Lincoln group. The group claims Horn wanted a bigger salary.
None of this is likely to end on a happy note, which is too bad as it is but one more example of how politics remains a great maker of cynicism. Donald Trump would approve.