It was good to read Union Leader sports reporter Alex Hall’s piece this past week on the co-op approach being taken with girls’ field hockey between Manchester Central and West high schools.
Co-op teams are not a new phenomenon in New Hampshire. Necessity being the mother of invention, or at least innovation, there is likely to be more of this.
We are a small state in a nation with declining birth rates. Maintaining large physical structures and the attendant top-heavy bureaucracies for education is no longer wise or fiscally sustainable. Just as the bias against public charter schools must end in light of finite resources and a growing preference for educational options, so too must sports programs look to reinvent themselves.
With West High left smaller when Bedford built its own high school, some sports were left unable to field teams. But now girls field hockey at Central has welcomed West junior varsity players for a co-op team.
The potential benefits are many. There is talk that some day enough West girls may want to play that an independent team can be restored there. That may be a longshot, but in the meantime it gives more girls a chance to compete and provides both schools with another important part of education, for players and non-players like.
Congratulations to the team, and to Central field hockey coach Bill Larkins for heading the effort.