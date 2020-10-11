It was good to read Union Leader sports reporter Alex Hall’s piece this past week on the co-op approach being taken with girls’ field hockey between Manchester Central and West high schools.

Co-op teams are not a new phenomenon in New Hampshire. Necessity being the mother of invention, or at least innovation, there is likely to be more of this.

We are a small state in a nation with declining birth rates. Maintaining large physical structures and the attendant top-heavy bureaucracies for education is no longer wise or fiscally sustainable. Just as the bias against public charter schools must end in light of finite resources and a growing preference for educational options, so too must sports programs look to reinvent themselves.

With West High left smaller when Bedford built its own high school, some sports were left unable to field teams. But now girls field hockey at Central has welcomed West junior varsity players for a co-op team.

The potential benefits are many. There is talk that some day enough West girls may want to play that an independent team can be restored there. That may be a longshot, but in the meantime it gives more girls a chance to compete and provides both schools with another important part of education, for players and non-players like.

Congratulations to the team, and to Central field hockey coach Bill Larkins for heading the effort.

Sunday, October 11, 2020
Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Editorials

Wetting our whistle: Of beer and minimum wages

We would have a beer with Dan Feltes. We thought Sunday News columnist Pat Hynes was a bit harsh in his latest piece, in which he expressed a preference for hoisting a brew with Chris Sununu. If Hynes had to drink with Feltes, he wrote, he would pour the beer under the bar and make up an exc…

Sunday, October 04, 2020
Editorials

NH Democrats: Going downhill fast

Gov. Chris Sununu used to run the family-owned Waterville Valley ski resort, so naturally he knows nothing about the ski business and should be kept far, far away from any state decisions regarding New Hampshire skiing during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

Editorials

A church-state issue: An orthodox view

A headline last week referencing a Greek Orthodox church in Portsmouth got us thinking about the proper roles of church and state. A church pastor (who reportedly is no longer there) was allowing the sharing of a single communal instrument. State authorities suspect the practice led to a COV…

Friday, October 02, 2020
Editorials

Birthdays not enough? Bonus homage for progeny

As for holidays and the like, both “sons” and “daughters” days snuck up on us this year. Actually, that’s not true. Having been blissfully unaware of this latest “days” business until it crossed our Facebook pages this week, it was less a sneak attack than a complete gobsmack.

Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Editorials

Hypocrisy in spades: Shocker: Politics trumps principle

U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer is terribly upset. It’s not only that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish was that the next President name her successor. Schumer is appalled that Donald Trump’s nominee is, in Schumer’s view, the complete opposite of Ginsburg’s liberal judici…

Sunday, September 27, 2020
Editorials

Saving Chandler House: Right ingredients clicked (finally)

Some things are worth saving and some entities have the wherewithal to save them. Coincidental with Exeter officials making the right call regarding the Ioka theater property (the property owners can remove an old marquee), the venerable Chandler House in Manchester has been spared the wreck…

Friday, September 25, 2020
Editorials

Exeter and Ioka: Property owners have rights, too

The Exeter Zoning Board of Adjustment made exactly the right call in its unanimous vote to allow the new owners of the former Ioka theater building to proceed with their project without keeping in place the theater marquee. Progress is not always perfect but those who oppose it need to be on…

Wednesday, September 23, 2020