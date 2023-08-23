Which carries more weight with Granite State voters, the en masse endorsement of 160 assorted politicos or the unsolicited praise of just one notable?
We’ll go with the latter in the simmering Democratic primary featuring Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington.
Craig announced endorsements from 160 current and ex-elected officials last week. But she was ultimately upstaged with just a little praise for her opponent from an unlikely source.
That Gov. Chris Sununu, the outgoing Republican, isn’t a fan of the Queen City’s current mayor was made plain during an appearance on the Good Morning New Hampshire radio talk show.
“I love Manchester, it’s a great city, but Mayor Joyce Craig’s policies have been a disaster,” Sununu told host Jack Heath.
Yeah, we noticed. What was a surprise was the popular governor’s praise for Warmington, whom he routinely jousts handling the state’s business with the Executive Council.
She’s “smart”, “does her homework” and will be a “formidable” opponent for the eventual Republican nominee, Sununu said.
That may not be the endorsement of 160 politicos but we reckon Sununu’s shoutout for Warmington carries more weight than Craig’s cohort even if one of them is former Massachusetts Congressman Chet Atkins (the tax-and-spend variety, not the pick-and-grin sort).
One poll has Craig leading Warmington by 5%, but with 65% undecided. It’s anyone’s race to win or lose. We look forward to hearing them debate.
A doff of the cap to developer Joe Faro in pitching the prospect of a Whole Foods at his mega Tuscan Village to encourage Salem planners to allow another 300 apartments there. It’s a powerful card to play given the odd appeal of the high-end, Amazon-owned grocer.
Those who study the UFO phenomenon might want to autopsy last week’s hearing on Capitol Hill because there was something alien about it. Here we had a congressional panel — loads of big personalities and big mouths — with the world for a stage, yet nobody played the fool.
U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika’s decision last week to pause Hunter Biden’s sweetheart plea deal made good sense. Not because it hurts Joe Biden, nor because it gives the much-indicted Donald a wee smoke screen of moral relativism. It was right because probation isn’t a stiff enough s…