The nerve of the guy. UNH President James Dean wants the state’s public university to find out how it can provide students, parents, and the taxpayers a better bang for their buck. Next thing we know, the man will be claiming that the school has a fiduciary responsibility to, well, act in a fiscally responsible manner.
President Dean has even gone so far (and for the not inconsiderable price of $600,000) as to have an outside firm size up potential cost savings and ways to enhance revenue. The $600k is nothing to sneeze at but if it comes anywhere close to the millions of dollars it is projected to save over the next several years, it will be worth it.
The Huron Consulting firm appears to have done its homework, and spent a lot of time talking with and involving UNH players in its work. It benchmarked UNH against a dozen other institutions of higher education, ranging from Bentley and Northeastern to other New England public universities.
All too often, such comparisons are made to show how the subject school isn’t keeping up with the Joneses in staffing, salaries and shiny buildings.
But the Huron study applied a business-case model to the university and identified several areas where it and its UNH committee found UNH’s means and methods inefficient and costly. The areas included facility operation, IT, procurement, and even the library setup.
Restructuring will require change and, no doubt, disruption. President Dean tried to get ahead of the curve a bit on this by noting that some layoffs may result.
He will no doubt have more to say on all of this in his annual president’s address this Tuesday in Durham. It is expected to be an “interactive” event. Yep, this guy has some nerve, which may be good for New Hampshire.