Manchester’s school board ought to be in summer school, perhaps for several years, but of course with no end date.
Last week one of its members spoke of President John F. Kennedy’s pledge to put a man on the moon within a decade. The new school superintendent should be required to do the same, said Leslie Want, to make sure a long-term facilities plan is completed. That’s telling them.
The way it churns through superintendents and trash-cans plans, if this school board were in charge our space program would still be on the launchpad.
Board vice chairman Jim O’Connell came as close as we have ever seen him to admitting that maybe things could have moved a bit faster.
“I do think the city of Manchester is ready for once after decades of playing with this, looking at it, studying it, doing more studies, feasibility studies, bringing in consultants, bringing in more consultants … I think people are tired of it.” The city is embarrassed, he said, “by the fact that in towns around us other boards have found the ability to build, modernize and renovate.”
That was too much for Mayor Joyce Craig, who apparently sensed the board on which she serves was getting dangerously close to admitting that it has been the problem with making any decisions on aligning school properties with a dwindling school census and much change in vocational education.
“Make the motion, if you have the solution,” Craig snapped at O’Connell.
He did no such thing, of course. Both he and the mayor noted that Superintendent Jennifer Gillis, who submitted a facilities report, has been on the job for just few weeks. We can’t expect her, they said, to come up with a timeline.
Not immediately, perhaps. But Gillis is a smart and savvy woman who knows the schools well. The board has given her $50,000 to engage a project manager. There ought to be a timeline attached to that chore. Once in place, Gillis ought to make the decision on her own as to a proper timeline to end the years of standing still (or going backward) while Manchester wastes time and money and educational opportunities.
