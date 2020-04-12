Based on a certain recent judicial decision (a brilliant one, we might add), we are considering bringing back the evening edition of the Union Leader. It hasn’t appeared since 1981.
Windham resident Imran Alrai was convicted of stealing millions of dollars from his job — at a Boston United Way, no less. He is awaiting sentencing and is being held at Merrimack County jail.
But his lawyer argued that Alrai is in poor health and at high risk of the COVID-19 virus. He asked to be confined to his home rather than jail. U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Laplante okayed that request last week, pending Alrai’s cooperation in several matters.
The judge (have we mentioned his brilliance yet?) also included the condition that, twice a day, Alrai take a photograph of himself holding the front page of that day’s New Hampshire Union Leader and transmit said picture to his probation officers.
This should not only guarantee Alrai’s whereabouts, it will make him a much better-informed fellow. Which brings us back to the afternoon edition. If it were still published, the judge could have doubled his must-read requirement.