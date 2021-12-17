Construction Work in Progress (CWIP) was the four-letter acronym that once drove to outrage the anti-nuke set in New Hampshire. It was a utility’s way of having its ratepayers help pay for the nuclear plant that now cranks out so much power at Seabrook. CWIP issues eventually drove a governor from office and contributed to the demise of Public Service Company.
There is a modern day version of CWIP but this one is the darling of today’s green crowd. You know, the people who think cold and cloudy New Hampshire should run on solar power, with maybe some wind and a bit more insulation thrown in.
This is the System Benefits Charge that shows up on monthly electric bills. That charge subsidizes the solar set, among other things. But a lot of consumers and not a few small businesses paying their electric bills are in no way well enough off financially to pay for their own rooftop solar arrays as well. It’s a bit like the green crowd’s push for taxpayer support for electric vehicles, which are also way too pricey for many consumers.
The greens are up in arms because the state Public Utilities Commission recently ordered a reduction to the benefits charge, which adds around $4 a month to the average home bill. The greens may not have noticed, but electric prices as with all fuel prices are going through the roof because of inflation. With limited options, the PUC apparently decided to give consumers a break. The greens and their allies are livid. They were counting on large increases in the surcharge, up to $70 a year by some estimates.
Enter Gov. Chris Sununu and his new energy office. They are asking the PUC to stay the surcharge reduction and instead stick with its 2020 levels. That may be a short-term compromise but the governor may want to take a few family minutes this Christmas and ask his father, a former governor, to tell him the ancient tale of CWIP. As for the greens, we would ask Santa to get them to be a bit more open to nuclear power, one of the most efficient (and low-carbon) large scale power generators. But even Santa has his limits.
Do you like to read Christmas cards? Some of our favorites come not through the mail but through certain pages in the newspaper each December. Some come from people we know personally. A lot come from people we know only through these pages.
Taxpayers in the Exeter School District will want to watch how their money is being spent to defend a lawsuit filed by a freshman at Exeter High. He is the boy who was suspended from the football team for a game because he declined to use “non-binary gender identity” in referring to other st…