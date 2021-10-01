The marijuana industry sees gold in them thar New Hampshire hills and isn’t about to take “no’’ for an answer, no matter how many times it is told.
The latest and most outlandish end-run is an attempt to change the state Constitution’s privacy language to cover pot smoking. Makes one wonder just WHAT are these people smoking.
Would fiddling with the Constitution also allow for the “private’’ use of heroin, meth, and fentanyl?
The constitutional gambit is being floated as a means to bypass lawmakers who have OK’d medical marijuana use but have understandably and repeatedly resisted the urge to join states that have legalized pot for all.
So now the pot pushers are pitching a vote on an amendment as a way to “once and for all” decide the issue. Only it won’t.
Does anyone really believe the marijuana lobby would give up should it lose a constitutional amendment test, which requires a two-thirds voter approval to be ratified?
Nope. The issue would be right back before the legislature in the next session and the ones after that. In that regard, the pot crowd is a lot like the broadband taxers, which simply won’t take no for an answer, which is why the people and their elected representatives, and governor, must remain vigilant.
Just what is going on with the pursuit of justice in Hillsborough County courts? How is it that a disgraced judge could be allowed to accept a misdemeanor (rather than felony) conviction without entering a plea? Is the court system OK with this?
Manchester voters have more to concern them than choosing a mayor and other officials this November. Also on the ballot is a city charter question, which a judge concedes would be a substantial change to the school district. It would allow the mayor and aldermen to skip any responsibility fo…
Proponents of changes to the Manchester city charter might wish to explain how well the change to “nonpartisan” elections has worked out. City and state Democratic offices were crowing about Mayor Joyce Craig‘s “Democratic victory’’ against two Republican candidates on Tuesday. The state Dem…
Perhaps the public should report the Biden administration for child abuse. The filthy and unhealthy conditions in which illegal immigrant children, and adults, have been living under a bridge in Texas have been known to all.
It stands to reason that people in professions that deal with children are much more likely to notice, and take action, when child abuse or neglect is suspected. It is one reason why complaints of this sort to welfare agencies were down noticeably when many schools reverted to remote learnin…
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig has decided to reinstate the post of director of economic development. She says the director will work with city departments and the business community to develop a “strategy.” Funny how these things happen just in time for an election.
Manchester voters who would like to see Joe Kelly Levasseur continue to challenge the status quo at City Hall should consider voting for him for alderman at large this Tuesday and leaving the second at-large box unchecked. Since several candidates are running for two spots, this single or “b…
Some public positions once carried the title of PIO, for Press Information Officer. We get it that times change and job duties change with them. But we were still startled to read that the title for the job at the state Department of Corrections is now the director of “communications, market…