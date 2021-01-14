Sorry, but we don’t buy the New Hampshire GOP’s “cutting the line” complaint against our two U.S. senators for getting vaccinated last week anymore than we buy the Democrat response that the Republicans had “crossed the line” by “viciously attacking female members of Congress.”
All Granite Staters -- not just Republicans -- had reason to complain when U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster and other politicians (including high-profile GOP members) received COVID-19 vaccinations almost as soon as they had been produced. Kuster’s claim that she was doing this to show her constituents the vaccine's safety was absurd. She didn’t qualify anymore than did fellow U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas or U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, all of whom said they would wait their turn.
But that changed for Shaheen and Hassan last week after they were caught up in the Capitol Hill riot lockdown. They were forced into tight quarters, they said, with some individuals who refused to wear masks against the disease. As a result, Capitol doctors advised them to be vaccinated. That is reasonable. Shaheen will be 74 this month. Hassan will be 63 in February.
State Republican chairman Stephen Stepanek’s knee-jerk “line-jumping” charge against the two was predictable but wrong-headed.
The same goes for Democratic Chairman-for-Life Ray Buckley’s response about “viciously attacking female members of Congress.”
You see what Buckley does here? The GOP criticism was hardly vicious. But Buckley doubles down on the description with his “female members” rhetoric. The party that claims constantly not to discriminate quickly resorts to its own sexual stereotypes when they fit a narrative. We were surprised Buckley didn’t refer to Shaheen and Hassan as members of the “weaker sex.”