It was a good ruling by Superior Court Judge Marguerite Wageling last week in ordering that a report ordered by a public entity, paid for by the public, and involving publicly elected officials should be made available to the public. That such common sense has to be ordered is absurd.

Timberlane School Supervisory Union (SAU 55) officials and its board chair ordered a costly investigation be done after a former employee complained of a hostile workplace, including by some on the SAU board.

The Hampstead School District is part of that SAU and its board members, understandably, wanted to review the report they had helped pay for. But the SAU pulled the “sorry, internal personnel practices”, “work product”, “confidential information” excuses.

Hurray for Hampstead, which had the gumption to take this nonsense to court. That’s where Judge Wageling found that “the benefits of disclosure to the public are quite substantial. The SAU spent $28,600 on the investigation and report. Those taxpayer funds were aimed at investigating reports of official misconduct by individuals holding publicly elected positions. For the reasons described above, the public generally has a significant interest in knowing the results of such an investigation.”

Whether it is elected officials or ones appointed by public entities (school principals, town managers, etc.), the default position ought to be that the public has a right to know how the public’s business is being conducted.

