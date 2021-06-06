New Hampshire’s public educators should neither be hamstrung from addressing such divisive subjects as race, nor should they be allowed to present as facts one-sided, crackpot theories that all White people are racists and in need of re-education.
Does the Legislature have a role to play here? We think so. As much as parents need to be involved in their children’s education, a lot of them are either too busy making a living or are themselves intimidated by the political-correctness du jour to speak up.
State Sen. Jeb Bradley is right to attempt to craft language that reiterates New Hampshire’s stand against racism and for equality of opportunity.
Senate approval of the Bradley proposal, as part of the state budget package, now faces conference with the House. A fuller airing of the issues needs to be a part of that process.
New Hampshire’s Department of Education also has a role here. Commissioner Frank Edelblut and his board need to step up and make it clear that public schools are not to be the exclusive province of a harmful and poisonous progressive race agenda.