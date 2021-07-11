As a few aldermen and mayoral candidate Rich Girard pointed out last week, there was no compelling reason for Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig to rush through her way of spending $43 million in federal funds. These are monies from the “American Rescue Plan,” itself public spending with no compelling reason.
But that’s what Craig did, just days after announcing her plans for the spending and on the same night that she tried, with limited success, to answer questions about her reasoning. A majority of the aldermen went along with her spend-it-now mantra, despite the fact that the city has until 2024 to use the money. Perhaps by then the mayor will have a better answer to the cost of new employees under her plan. Before the vote last Tuesday, her answer was “I haven’t added it up.”
Girard was right to call this approach “unreasonable, unfair and irresponsible.” He noted that there was plenty of time to hold a public hearing on Craig’s plan. The mayor could no doubt cite her own community survey, in which 156 people responded. But it sounds like a lot of those respondents wanted the money used to fix city roads, a use not allowed for these funds.
The mayor’s plan spends a lot of this money on extending grant-funded positions that have yet to show their value. But that’s a trick to growing government, create posts that are initially “free” and then build constituencies to show how “needed” they have become.
The aldermen approved the plan by voice vote. It will require final approval at some point. No doubt Craig and Company are counting on summer doldrums or complacency or both to make that OK a mere formality.
But it’s an election year in the city. Some voters, and candidates, may have other ideas.