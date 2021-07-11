As a few aldermen and mayoral candidate Rich Girard pointed out last week, there was no compelling reason for Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig to rush through her way of spending $43 million in federal funds. These are monies from the “American Rescue Plan,” itself public spending with no compelling reason.

But that’s what Craig did, just days after announcing her plans for the spending and on the same night that she tried, with limited success, to answer questions about her reasoning. A majority of the aldermen went along with her spend-it-now mantra, despite the fact that the city has until 2024 to use the money. Perhaps by then the mayor will have a better answer to the cost of new employees under her plan. Before the vote last Tuesday, her answer was “I haven’t added it up.”

Girard was right to call this approach “unreasonable, unfair and irresponsible.” He noted that there was plenty of time to hold a public hearing on Craig’s plan. The mayor could no doubt cite her own community survey, in which 156 people responded. But it sounds like a lot of those respondents wanted the money used to fix city roads, a use not allowed for these funds.

The mayor’s plan spends a lot of this money on extending grant-funded positions that have yet to show their value. But that’s a trick to growing government, create posts that are initially “free” and then build constituencies to show how “needed” they have become.

The aldermen approved the plan by voice vote. It will require final approval at some point. No doubt Craig and Company are counting on summer doldrums or complacency or both to make that OK a mere formality.

But it’s an election year in the city. Some voters, and candidates, may have other ideas.

Friday, July 09, 2021

Nashua smear: Rep. Stevens knows all

Are all Nashua Democrats as knee-jerk reactionary as state Rep. Debra Stevens? It would be careless to assume so. Having never met the lady and knowing little about her, it would also be wrong for us to assume that Rep. Stevens smears others with as broad a brush as she used on some Nashua p…

Wednesday, July 07, 2021

Nuclear cool: Climate change player

Even as extreme heat waves remind some of us of two of our favorite letters — AC — many Granite Staters don’t give a second thought to the generation source for much of our electricity. That would be the Seabrook Nuclear Station, which has been chugging along reliably and safely for decades.…

Friday, July 02, 2021
Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Mass. tax lemons: Let's make NH lemonade

  • Carl Perreault

Even with some other states on its side, New Hampshire has lost its effort to keep Massachusetts out of the pockets of New Hampshire’s commuter workforce even when the work is all being done at home in the Granite State. Has anyone checked yet to see what Taxachusetts does after such a commu…

Walking back Biden: A fulltime job, it seems

The White House over the weekend was said to be “walking back” President Joe Biden’s bewildering statement that the bipartisan infrastructure “deal” he had reached with mainstreamers in Congress wasn’t really a deal at all unless the Democrats’ trillions of dollars in additional domestic spe…

Sunday, June 27, 2021

Baker’s sale: It’s still not NH, Charlie

Gov. Charlie Baker proposes giving Massachusetts consumers two whole months of freedom from that state’s 6.5 percent sales tax. Atta boy, Charlie. Only 10 more months and you will be where New Hampshire is (and always has been): sales-tax free.

‘Bipartisan Biden’: Such a deal we don’t need

If Americans hear only the headlines, they may be forgiven for thinking that President Joe Biden’s bipartisanship on an infrastructure bill was legitimate. Biden stood with a mixed group of Republicans and Democrats last Thursday to announce a deal on a such a bill. The price would still be …

Parking lot perils: Goods worth a gander

Eight people from as far away as the Big Apple were captured in Salisbury, Mass., with fireworks, authorities in that state trumpeted after untold hours apparently deployed last weekend to the parking lots of New Hampshire retailers stalking shoppers with the likeliest out-of-state plates.