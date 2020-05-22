Three cheers — no, make that four cheers for the Shaker Regional School District in Belmont. In contrast to the frequent reports of added public costs connected with the coronavirus epidemic, the district is reporting that it has saved taxpayers some money.

Superintendent of Schools Michael Tursi explained this to Belmont selectmen this week. He said the district saved money on busing, on classroom supplies, on spring sports, on canceled field trips, and more.

It negotiated a 65% reduction in transportation because it is not busing children to school. Its utility bill is lower because the schools are closed. It’s a shame about spring sports and field trips, but money was saved there as well.

Tursi cautioned that any damages to the laptops the district handed out for remote learning would need to be expensed. But the district has also applied for grants to offset spending on transportation (limited that it was) and cleaning supplies.

The savings is not to be sneezed at (with or without a mask). School Board Chairman Sean Embree and business administrator Debbie Thompson joined Tursi in presenting their estimate to selectmen. Needed tax revenues may be lowered by as much as $850,000.

No doubt school boards in Manchester, Nashua and elsewhere are hard at work doing the math so that they can report similar good news to local taxpayers.

Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Sunday, May 17, 2020
Thriving through the pandemic: We think $1 million in ads will help
Editorials

Thriving through the pandemic: We think $1 million in ads will help

  • Brendan McQuaid President & Publisher
  • Updated

No one saw this thing coming. However well-conceived a business’ contingency planning, the course of action for “a quickly spreading pandemic that will shut down the global economy for several months” was in very few emergency action plan binders. The coronavirus has turned local business te…

Editorials

Resizing city schools: It’s long overdue for Manchester

A thorough reexamination of the physical plant needs of the Manchester School District is long overdue. The school age population continues to shrink, even without the loss of some tuition students from neighboring towns. Some schools remain overcrowded even as others (high schools West and …

Friday, May 15, 2020
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Editorials

Be careful out there: Not the time to let our guard down

As New Hampshire this week puts a toe into the water (but not on the beach) of reopening for business, the tendency for a lot of us is going to be to forget the practices that the medical experts have been preaching. That’s natural but potentially hazardous.

Sunday, May 10, 2020
Friday, May 08, 2020
Editorials

What's with bonus pay? $300 weekly for first responders

We have given Gov. Chris Sununu high marks for how he has handled the many challenges that this COVID-19 pandemic has handed him. We don’t think any state’s chief executive officer was or could be prepared for this contagion and its effects. Sununu has acquitted himself well.

Wednesday, May 06, 2020
Sunday, May 03, 2020
Editorials

NH has some new rules: Caution more important than ever

Agree with them or not, the new COVID-19 guidelines issued Friday to begin to slowly return New Hampshire to some semblance of “normal” are the product of considerable thought and effort by a pretty broad range of interested parties as well as some limited input from the general public.