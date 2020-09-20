There should be a special seat in Heaven for people like Peter Kelleher, whose story was reported by Union Leader staffer Mark Hayward last week.

Kelleher lost an adult son to drug abuse four years ago. While the father mourns for the son he lost, he understands that the affliction of drugs has reduced many, many individuals to a state of despair and homelessness.

Kelleher does something about it. With funding from New England Patriots owner Bob Kraft and many businesses, Kelleher has outfitted a traveling van and other vehicles with showers. The homeless can get cleaned up and also get a free change of clothes and new sneakers.

Kelleher’s “Soupman” trailer will be in Manchester at the old St. Casimir School building on Tuesdays. His other vehicles do similar duty throughout New England.

Homelessness has many causes and few easy answers. But in the meanwhile, as a local service worker noted, people like Peter Kelleher are “an answer to a prayer for a short term.”

