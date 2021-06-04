Congratulations to Manchester High School West for the 50th anniversary of its Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps.
Some knee-jerk reaction to our Sunday News story on the program was predictable. Some less than careful readers said that the military shouldn’t even be allowed on high school campuses because it’s an automatic recruiting ground.
But as the story noted, only about 20 percent of West’s corps enter the military.
What the program teaches is about citizenship, leadership, and personal responsibility, as Arthur Stauff, head of the program, explained.
The program is at West but it is open to any student at Manchester public high schools. Nine similar programs take place at other New Hampshire schools, but Stauff and crew are proud to note that theirs is the only “full Navy” program.
Cadet Gregory Pratt summed up what the program has taught him.
“To look at a situation and think through the possible outcomes and problems that would arise to plan for them properly — which also helps with thinking on your feet.”
That is a valuable lesson for all young people.