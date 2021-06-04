Congratulations to Manchester High School West for the 50th anniversary of its Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps.

Some knee-jerk reaction to our Sunday News story on the program was predictable. Some less than careful readers said that the military shouldn’t even be allowed on high school campuses because it’s an automatic recruiting ground.

But as the story noted, only about 20 percent of West’s corps enter the military.

What the program teaches is about citizenship, leadership, and personal responsibility, as Arthur Stauff, head of the program, explained.

The program is at West but it is open to any student at Manchester public high schools. Nine similar programs take place at other New Hampshire schools, but Stauff and crew are proud to note that theirs is the only “full Navy” program.

Cadet Gregory Pratt summed up what the program has taught him.

“To look at a situation and think through the possible outcomes and problems that would arise to plan for them properly — which also helps with thinking on your feet.”

That is a valuable lesson for all young people.

 
Friday, May 28, 2021

A good story: A plus for Manchester police

We may never know if a Manchester police officer’s act of kindness to a teen would-be shoplifter will make a difference in the teen’s life. But it certainly brightened the day of a lot of Manchester residents and others who read our story or saw the TV newscast about Officer George Morales.

Thursday, May 27, 2021

Suffer the children: Ending late-term abortion

New Hampshire’s Legislature and Gov. Chris Sununu should “follow the science” when it comes to a proposed prohibition on abortions when the unborn baby is six months (24 weeks) along or more.

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Mickelson’s win: Beating Father Time

It was easy to root for Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship last weekend. The little boy who learned to play golf left-handed by standing opposite his right-handed dad and mirroring dad’s swing has long been a crowd favorite. He is not only immensely gifted; he is imaginative and willing …

Sunday, May 23, 2021

Exclusion therapy: Derryfield School dilemma

We weren’t surprised that some Derryfield School alumni calling themselves an “inclusion alliance” are demanding the exclusion of Shannon McGinley from the board of trustees. More and more these days, “inclusion” is defined on both left and right as including only those with like-minded views.

Plaistow personnel: Nothing to see, move along

It may not have been a capital offense, but his fellow Plaistow selectmen had every right to be upset with their board chairman about being kept in the dark concerning the status of the chief of police.

Plaistow again: Who called the cops?

Plaistow was in the news more than once last week. And this time, judging from the swarm of state and local police involved, one might think a capital offense was involved.

Friday, May 21, 2021

Big and bold: Manchester's future

Some preliminary thoughts on the Manchester school superintendent’s proposal to build a huge new high school to hold at least 3,500 students:

A drive-by parade: Memorial Day downer

It is disappointing to read that this year’s Manchester Memorial Day parade will be a drive-by affair only. No marching bands. No scout troops. No flags flying. No veterans stepping off.