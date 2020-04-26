A strange incentive: Paying more to be unemployed

Perhaps use of the term “pox” is a bit much in these pandemic days, but some of what Republicans and Democrats have done in rushing to cope with the COVID-19 crisis is nonsensical. It makes one remember that this is still Washington.
Case in point is the part of the economic recovery plan that adds $600 from the federal government weekly to the unemployment benefit paid by individual states. In New Hampshire and elsewhere, the latter averages more than $400.
Together, that’s $1,000 a week. That’s a lot more than a lot of working people are making. Which is why both in New Hampshire and around the country, businesses that are allowed to be open are sometimes finding it difficult to retain their workforce. Some workers have opted for the money rather than the job.
The Wall Street Journal also picked up on this item, noting that a few Republican senators who objected to this lunacy were called “cruel” for so doing. New Hampshire’s all-Democrat congressional delegation was all in favor of the spending, as was a majority of Republicans as well as President Trump.
Having criticized both parties in separate pieces on today’s editorial page, it seems fitting to end this one with a line cribbed from Shakespeare: a pox on both their houses.