Watching the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic reminds us of two shark based films.

The oddly popular B-movie franchise “Sharknado” surely serves up shark like no other. There are ridiculous not-so-special effects and cameos from celebrities like John Heard Jr., who hadn’t been seen since taking a swan dive off the Goodkind Bridge in The Sopranos.

Though “Sharknado” etched its unique mark across the American cinemascape, for all its airborne maneaters it is a toothless horror film. Nobody is afraid of flying sharks. It’s an obvious farce.

“Jaws” on the other hand was a transcendent monster movie because you could imagine it happening. It generated real fear in its audience, fear they took home with them and later to the beach. The summer of 1975 people spent more time in the air conditioned Surf Theatre on the boardwalk than the surf at Hampton Beach. They avoided lakes suddenly concerned hornpout and pickerel may have developed a taste for toes.

Evident in its relentless spread and resurgence, COVID-19 is “Jaws” brought to life. It stalks silently and then kills with swift, efficient indifference to our hopes and dreams.

“Jaws” showed a microcosm of what the world has dealt with in this pandemic. A community was presented with a threat and the responses to that threat in the film feel oddly familiar today; “Close the beaches,” “For how long?” “You knew there was a shark out there, you knew it was dangerous, but you let people go swimming anyway.”

From the foolhardy ruddy-faced mayor downplaying the reality of the situation because “This is a summer town, we need summer dollars” to the aquaphobic police chief heading out on the water anyway because he knew what needed to be done, parallels to our current situation are abundant.

The current feeling about the pandemic is shifting from a parallel to “Jaws” to the absurdity that is “Sharknado.”

The terror many felt in March was real, the peril was evident in empty grocery shelves and the uncertainty of lost jobs. Just a handful of deaths spread across an entire nation was enough to inspire the kind of dread felt by the citizens of Amity.

Five months later the news of Florida hitting 15,000 new cases in a single day is met with shrugs.

“Sharknado” isn’t frightening because sharknados aren’t real. COVID-19 is real and has cut a path of destruction like an F5 tornado across the American landscape.

The crisis seems so large that many have lost the “Jaws”-inspired healthy fear of something that is all too real. There is no real life Quint or Chief Brody or Ian Ziering with a chainsaw to save us from this one. It is not yet safe to go back into the water.

