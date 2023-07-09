Despite all the rain and humidity of late, we hope Gov. Chris Sununu can keep his political powder dry a bit longer in the matter of a presidential candidacy.
The governor has ruled himself out of a crowded and jumbled Republican presidential primary. He has also hinted that he won’t seek a fifth term next year. But neither of those factors precludes a presidential bid.
As noted here before, the national No Labels group is as concerned as are many Americans with the prospect of a terrible choice next year between Joe Biden or Donald Trump. If that is what faces the country, No Labels is preparing to offer an alternative.
It is in the process of trying to gain ballot access in all 50 states, which is no easy climb. If it does so and the race is a Biden-Trump repeat, No Labels says it would offer voters a sane alternative, with one Republican and one Democrat on its ticket.
What that ticket would be is crucial, The Wall Street Journal noted last week. And that’s where Chris Sununu comes in.
The Journal suggests that moderate Republican Sununu could head such a ticket, with perhaps West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin for vice president.
As long a shot as third-party efforts have been, it is worth a try, given the many indications that a majority of voters don’t want to choose Biden or Trump.
The Wall Street Journal writes that it doesn’t understand the current dissing of No Labels, including by some in the political media. Particularly laughable to us are the claims that this is a Trump plot. With co-chairs including Joe Lieberman, civil-rights legend Ben Chavis, and former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, that is hardly the case.
Says the Journal of No Labels, “Its members are patriots who want to spare the country from a campaign that offers four more years of the last two polarizing presidencies.”
