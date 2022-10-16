We have found something to like about the boondoggle that a commuter train to Boston would be. It might offer some protection against the illegal immigrants that Massachusetts politicians want to provide with drivers’ licenses.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey is all for this program, which is subject to a voter referendum next month brought by citizens outraged at a new state law allowing it. Outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker had vetoed the measure, but he was overridden. Baker is going to be missed.
Healey and others say that this is a safety measure. Illegal immigrants with licenses will abide by traffic laws and won’t be distracted by fear of being pulled over, the theory goes.
The fact that these people are here because they broke the law is apparently irrelevant.
If the voters don’t overturn it, the new law goes into effect next summer. It is officially titled the Work and Family Mobility Act.
The train sounds like a nice alternative to what will be a more crowded but surely safer Interstate 93. Then again, a New York Times’ report last week on the bullet train fiasco in California gives pause.
The L.A. to San Francisco fiasco, which began in 2008 with an estimated cost of $33 billion, was up to a $105 billion cost guess by last February. Now the “final plan” has bumped the guesstimate to $113 billion.
Surprisingly, politics played a role in this saga, with the rail route moved to the Mojave Desert to accommodate powerful politicians. Of course, that couldn’t happen here.
No doubt much of Derry and surrounding towns were stunned by the headline earlier this week conveying the news of the death of retired Chief of Police Ed Garone. Derry was still adjusting to the fact that, in June, he had stepped down after more than 50 years overseeing the force.
On the matter of Trinity High School and a now former student’s infamous homecoming invitation, we don’t know all the details. We doubt that many people do know, certainly not to the extent indicated by the numbers who leaped to social media with their conclusions and judgments last week.
At a new church memorial dedicated in his honor in Alton, the parents of murdered New Hampshire journalist James Foley were asked if, were he alive today, their son would be working in war-torn Ukraine.
A reporter asked the White House press secretary last week this question: Since President Joe Biden claims responsibility for gasoline prices dropping a bit from their historic highs of the summer, does he also take responsibility when those prices go up?
Superior court Judge Jacalyn Colburn got it exactly right in deciding this week that the courts have no business involving themselves in how the people’s legislature determines voting districts. The courts, she wrote, must “tread lightly in this political arena.”
We guess it’s one of those bad news-good news things. The bad news is that outgoing state Senate President Chuck Morse didn’t beat retired Army Brig. Gen. Donald “Backtrack” Bolduc for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate seat.