A New Hampshire remains a pretty small state where a single death can sometimes ripple from Coös to the sea.
Such is the case with the loss last week of Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill of the New Hampshire State Police. The husband, dad, colleague and coach was killed on Interstate 95 while doing a road construction safety detail. He was just 44 years of age. The New Hampshire Troopers Association has partnered with the Greg Hill Foundation to collect funds for the family. Information can be found on the Troopers’ Facebook page.
There is another organization that was established long ago and looks out for the long term in these situations. The Hundred Club of New Hampshire provides support, scholarships, and even Christmas and birthday gifts for the children and families of law enforcement and firefighters who have fallen in the line of duty.
Donation as well as membership information is available at 100clubnh.org.
No one who pays the slightest attention to the world around them is shocked or even mildly surprised at the abysmal student test scores being released by the New Hampshire Department of Education. The sudden drop in math and reading proficiency is due to the fact that many public schools, of…
With Manchester elections just over one week from today, a word or two on two important choices. They are for alderman-at-large and none will serve the city better than incumbent Joe Kelly Levasseur and political newcomer Dan Goonan.
Mayor Joyce Craig and some of her aldermanic supporters seem to be of two minds regarding the new property revaluation, which has seen home values skyrocket, with citizens bracing for bigger tax bills.
Here is something good that COVID-19 accomplished in New Hampshire. It has allowed citizens from Coos to the sea to be able to attend some legislative hearings without having to drive to Concord. We hope that isn’t lost when the pandemic recedes.
A further helping of technology is on display on the streets of Manchester these days. We saw it but didn’t bump into it the other day on a quiet residential street. Even had we been careless with our driving, the delivery robot is smart enough to avoid such mishaps. The legislature should s…