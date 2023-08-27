Last week’s Fox TV presidential debate was hardly that, with candidates shouting over each other, the moderators unable to control them, and an audience that seemed more like a paid Donald Trump rooting section.
Still, the show had its moments.
Last week’s Fox TV presidential debate was hardly that, with candidates shouting over each other, the moderators unable to control them, and an audience that seemed more like a paid Donald Trump rooting section.
Still, the show had its moments.
Nikki Haley showed refreshing candor on the issues of abortion and spending. She argued for consensus-building on the first, noting that there is no way that a national ban, no matter how reasonable, is going to pass.
She also spoke truth, and received raucous booing, when she said that Donald Trump added $8 trillion to our debt and that even now it is Republicans in Congress who have sought more in earmark special spending than have Democrats.
A national audience also got an introduction to Vivek Ramaswamy, which is good for voters and ought to be bad for him. Ramaswamy was slick, rude, disrespectful, and nuts on foreign policy questions. He should be running for class president at some preppy high school.
Mike Pence held his ground on the matter of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot that threatened his life and that of the nation. And other candidates, if somewhat grudgingly, agreed that Pence did the right thing that day in ignoring Trump’s call to overturn the election.
That makes it all the more disappointing that Pence and Haley joined others in pledging to support Trump, should he be the GOP nominee. Only Chris Christie and Asa Hutchinson said no, to their everlasting credit.
Survey says, New Hampshire is the only state in the country where the typical wage is higher than the minimum people say they need to be happy. We like the compliment but we’ll take it with a grain of salt.
Pardon our skepticism but just when did Mayor Joyce Craig discover that Manchester has a lead paint problem?
A doff of the cap to developer Joe Faro in pitching the prospect of a Whole Foods at his mega Tuscan Village to encourage Salem planners to allow another 300 apartments there. It’s a powerful card to play given the odd appeal of the high-end, Amazon-owned grocer.
A liberal “fiscal policy” think tank says that had New Hampshire kept business tax rates higher, the state could have spent even more money. On what? Why on growing the government, of course.
Governor Chris Sununu didn’t mince words last Tuesday when he gave the state Board of Mental Health Practice a month to license more mental health workers.
Sharks get all the press — even leaping into headlines while chomping a fisherman’s catch off Cape Cod — but a greater peril lurks below the stiller waters of our lacustrine land. Cyanobacteria.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.