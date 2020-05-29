“Home is the place where, when you have to go there, they have to take you in.”
--Robert Frost.
The New Hampshire Supreme Court has decided in Mr. Frost’s favor. It decided recently that one’s home determines where one is eligible to vote. Special interest groups disputing that quaint theory have now reluctantly dropped their lawsuit on the matter and thus New Hampshire has joined 49 other states in that basic voting rule.
No doubt a lot of liberal groups will be disappointed. They have counted on out-of-state college students in Durham, Hanover, Keene, and Plymouth to vote their way, even though the students have no intention of becoming permanent residents.
But it’s not over until it’s over. To register to vote where one does in fact reside requires proof of residency. This is not exactly heavy lifting for most people. A valid driver’s license will do. Or a receipt from the gas or electric or cable company. New Hampshire being the liberal state that it is, one can even register on voting day. If one doesn’t have said proof, one can sign an affidavit stating that you reside where you say you do.
A superior court judge thought this too tough a burden. New Hampshire’s attorney general has appealed that nonsensical ruling to the state supreme court.
Given the high court’s sensible ruling on residency, we expect it will uphold the law that provides the means by which residency is validated. Mr. Frost would be pleased. Of course, he relocated to Vermont from New Hampshire (couldn’t stand the harsh winters here). He probably would have voted for Bernie Sanders.