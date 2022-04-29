The public “has a substantial interest in information about what its government is up to…”
Those words by New Hampshire Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald ought to be memorized, and taken to heart, by anyone who serves in any public position in New Hampshire. It might save taxpayers a lot of money, as well as improve how the government works for its citizens.
The chief justice wrote them in a unanimous opinion that rejected attempts, initially by the Town of Canaan, to keep secret its investigation of one of its police officers. The Valley News of Lebanon had found out and reported on a complaint of excessive force by officer Samuel Provenza (now a state police trooper). After the Valley News report, the town paid an outside firm to investigate the matter.
Public money, public department, public interest, right? Not according to the town, which declined to share the report. It also paid out $160,000 to settle with the woman who had accused Provenza of excessive force.
The newspaper went to court to get the report the public had paid for. This was opposed by Provenza, who claimed its release would be an invasion of his privacy. The superior court ruled, correctly, that the report was subject to disclosure under the Right-to-Know law.
The town backed away at that point but Provenza appealed to the supreme court, which made it crystal clear where it stands on matters of public employees doing the public’s business. It noted that the report focused on Provenza’s conduct as an employee, not his private life. It cited a similar decision by another state’s court that a police officer “should expect that his or her conduct will be subject to greater scrutiny. This is the nature of the job.”
Chief Justice MacDonald noted that the public also has an interest in “knowing whether a government investigation is comprehensive and accurate.”
The American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire represented the Valley News. Attorney Gregory V. Sullivan, representing the Union Leader and the New England First Amendment Coalition, filed a friend of the court brief, also arguing on behalf of the public’s right to know what is being done in the public’s name.
