Three cheers to a New Hampshire publication for winning a bunch of awards from its peers. No, this time it’s not us.
It is the Parable, a bi-monthly magazine published by the Catholic Diocese of Manchester and ably edited by Kathryn Marchocki. She is a former Union Leader reporter, and we will also claim a connection with photographer Tom Roy, who continues to work for us.
The Parable was named Diocesan Magazine of the Year by the Catholic Media Association at the annual conference, which covers both the U.S. and Canada. That’s pretty heady stuff and much deserved in our opinion.
The magazine won eight awards, including best spiritual life column for the Rev. Andrew Nelson, pastor in Somersworth and Rollinsford. We like to claim a link to Father Nelson as well. He was our special Vatican correspondent when Manchester’s own Archbishop Gerald Lacroix, now of Quebec, was elevated to cardinal.
These are not easy times for the faithful. We suppose there never really are easy times. But we have found the Parable to be a source of uplifting stories even as it doesn’t shy away from the tough issues of the day.
Here is something to consider when next you find yourself grousing about juggling your schedule with the return of school or because you forgot that a certain business requires masks or just because the Red Sox are not so hot. Consider Morgan Stickney.
Poor Gov. Chris Sununu. We jest, of course. The young governor isn’t likely to be brought low by the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune, to borrow from the Bard. But he must sometimes chuckle that his critics damn him if he does something, and damn him if he doesn’t.
When Chris Sununu first ran for governor, he was not our choice in the Republican primary, precisely because he favored the pro-abortion position. His position hasn’t changed at all but that hasn’t stopped folks on the other side of the ever-wider partisan divide from damning him for it.
The kids, coaches, and family and friends of the North Manchester-Hooksett Little League team that went to this summer’s World Series in Williamsport, Pa., should all feel proud. We do, just to be able to say, hey, we know those kids!
Trust in law enforcement is essential in an honest and civil society. A new New Hampshire commission is looking at how best to deal with police misconduct. It needs to keep openness and the public’s trust very much in mind.
It’s considerate of New Hampshire legislative leaders to think of the hiring problems of our hospitals, but they ought to stay in their own lane when it comes to hospital health care and employment decisions.
Jeanne Shaheen must have counted to 10 many times in recent months as the all-too-predictable Afghanistan end-game debacle has played itself out. Might it have made a difference had New Hampshire’s senior U.S. senator not held her tongue?