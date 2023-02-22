It has been one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the situation remains dire. The conflict has caused immense suffering for the people of Ukraine. The invasion was a brazen violation of international law and only the latest iteration of Russian aggression against a neighbor. As President Joe Biden returns from his surprise visit to Kyiv, and Vlad the Imp Failure marks the anniversary at home, it is important to reflect on the events of the past year and consider the ongoing implications of war.

Thousands of people have been killed or injured, and countless others have been displaced from their homes in Ukraine. The conflict has left many areas of Ukraine in ruins, with infrastructure and homes destroyed toward no apparent military ends. The humanitarian situation is dire with many struggling to access basic necessities like heat, food and water. Granite Staters have stepped up admirably, sending millions in aid and even placing life and limb on the line to travel to that nation under siege.

Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Mental health: New laws not necessary

It is good that more attention is being paid to mental health, including that of youth. Today’s world may seem like a snap to many of us, what with its gadgets, instant entertainment, and a wealth of opportunities. But for a young person it can also be filled with a jumble of signals that qu…

Sunday, February 12, 2023

Happy Birthday: Still liking Lincoln

We have always been partial to President Abraham Lincoln, whose birthday is today. New Hampshire can claim with pride that we gave his nascent presidential campaign a great boost.

Color costs: Boston reparations

Abe Lincoln would have had a few choice words, no doubt, for the continuing efforts to provide “reparations” for Black people living today based on the enslaving of Blacks in America before the Civil War.

Friday, February 10, 2023

Going up? Cannon’s tramway

Yes, indeed, the state should consider all options as to the future of the Cannon Mountain Aerial Tramway. Gov. Chris Sununu stated that this week. He included an option he favors.

Rude, rowdy: State of disunion

The state of the union is strong, said President Joe Biden in his Tuesday night address. That may be true in some respects. It was definitely not true in the rude and raucous behavior of some members of the Congress in the chamber.

Wednesday, February 08, 2023

Daycare caution: Take care in new law

State Sen. Sharon Carson of Londonderry is on the right track in wanting to close what appears to be a loophole in child day care rules regarding corporal punishment. Outside of a parent or guardian, corporal punishment has no place.

Sunday, February 05, 2023

Muffin murals: Trouble brews in Conway

Conway’s town meeting ought to be interesting this year. We would suggest attendees bring a cup of coffee and maybe a muffin, but that might get them arrested for electioneering.