It has been one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the situation remains dire. The conflict has caused immense suffering for the people of Ukraine. The invasion was a brazen violation of international law and only the latest iteration of Russian aggression against a neighbor. As President Joe Biden returns from his surprise visit to Kyiv, and Vlad the Imp Failure marks the anniversary at home, it is important to reflect on the events of the past year and consider the ongoing implications of war.
Thousands of people have been killed or injured, and countless others have been displaced from their homes in Ukraine. The conflict has left many areas of Ukraine in ruins, with infrastructure and homes destroyed toward no apparent military ends. The humanitarian situation is dire with many struggling to access basic necessities like heat, food and water. Granite Staters have stepped up admirably, sending millions in aid and even placing life and limb on the line to travel to that nation under siege.
The invasion has also had significant economic impacts, disrupting trade and investment around the world and spiking energy prices for us at home. Only Ukraine has suffered more than Russia for Putin’s knock-kneed run for the sun. While the imposition of economic sanctions on Russia has been effective in putting pressure on the Putin regime, they also have unintended consequences, such as harming the economies of some of our European allies.
One year on, it is clear that the conflict in Ukraine is far from over but that it also must end with a lasting peace. The Minsk agreements, to stop violence in the Donbas, failed after being repeatedly violated. The earlier Budapest Memorandum, where Ukraine gave up nuclear weapons in exchange for security, also failed. When Ukraine signed that agreement it was the third largest nuclear power on Earth, with about 130 ICBMs tipped with six warheads each, and other lesser weapons.
President Biden over the weekend traveled to Kyiv and then on to Poland to rally NATO allies to continue support for Ukraine through this difficult time. We agree. This means continuing humanitarian and lethal aid, supporting Ukraine’s economy, and further pressure on Russia to de-escalate. It also means working to find a diplomatic solution.
The people of Ukraine — and even Russia — deserve a future of peace and prosperity.
It is good that more attention is being paid to mental health, including that of youth. Today’s world may seem like a snap to many of us, what with its gadgets, instant entertainment, and a wealth of opportunities. But for a young person it can also be filled with a jumble of signals that qu…
Abe Lincoln would have had a few choice words, no doubt, for the continuing efforts to provide “reparations” for Black people living today based on the enslaving of Blacks in America before the Civil War.
The state of the union is strong, said President Joe Biden in his Tuesday night address. That may be true in some respects. It was definitely not true in the rude and raucous behavior of some members of the Congress in the chamber.
State Sen. Sharon Carson of Londonderry is on the right track in wanting to close what appears to be a loophole in child day care rules regarding corporal punishment. Outside of a parent or guardian, corporal punishment has no place.