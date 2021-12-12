The only thing good about Christmas is the presents,” we overheard an 11-year-old man of the world tell colleagues on a recent Zoom call.
Rather harsh, we thought. But when we reflected on it, we realized our young friend was speaking the truth, even if he didn’t quite understand it.
The good thing, the extraordinary thing, about Christmas is the present given to the world by our Creator more than 2,000 years ago.
All the presents since then, from the gifts of the Magi to those we exchange with family and friends, are meant to be reminders of that first gift. That first present was selfless, timeless, and priceless. It was given out of love and it came at great cost to the giver and His only son.
The next time we see our little friend, we will show him one of the lists of donors to the Union Leader Santa Fund for the Salvation Army. We will tell him that those donors also believe that the good thing about Christmas is the presents and that giving presents can be even better than receiving them.
This Christmas is under two weeks away. That’s still time to give a gift of a Santa Fund donation. Tax-deductible checks may be mailed to the Santa Fund c/o the Union Leader. PO Box 9555, Manchester, NH., 03108. or online at www.Unionleader.com/santafund.
Do you like to read Christmas cards? Some of our favorites come not through the mail but through certain pages in the newspaper each December. Some come from people we know personally. A lot come from people we know only through these pages.
