While there was some good news on the population front for New Hampshire in 2019 (see editorial above), there was no mention in either state or national statistics about the loss of population from abortion.
The good news here is that the most recent figures we have found show abortions at the lowest level in the United States since the practice was made legal in 1973.
But the still horrible fact is this:
Nearly one million unborn babies (mere “fetuses” in the Orwellian world) were deliberately dispatched in a single year.
Curiously, New Hampshire does not keep a count of abortions performed here.
With all the concern over aging and population loss, locally and nationally, and with many couples unable to conceive, the deliberate termination of so much innocent life seems ever more shameful and tragic.