A reversal of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court is unlikely to result in the ruination of the United States. Abortion advocates who claim otherwise know this. They also know that such a court decision helps them raise funds and support for liberal candidates in an election year.
Some on the left claim that democracy is imperiled if the court rules in such a way that the issue of abortion is returned to citizens to decide. Funny, but we thought a democracy had much to do with its citizens’ decisions.
If polling is correct that a majority of the people favor abortion rights, with some limits, of what is the pro-abortion crowd afraid? We think it is because its extremists insist that abortion should be allowed up until the moment of birth. They want no restrictions whatsoever on the taking of defenseless life.
When Roe v. Wade was decided, technology didn’t allow us to see that life in the womb was, indeed, a life — forming, growing, ever changing. The technology has changed, and it has moved public opinion as to at what point the taking of an unborn life should be sanctioned.
Reversing Roe v. Wade would not ruin us. Fifty years of allowing the wholesale taking of the unborn has done much damage. Why should young Americans believe in the value of life when they see it taken so cheaply?
New Hampshire Democrats and their teacher union affiliates have officially set their hair on fire in yet another attack on Gov. Chris Sununu and Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut. The latest offense? It’s a coin toss between their protest that new federal rules would harm public charter …
Give him credit for intent, but new Secretary of State David Scanlan may be selling himself a little short regarding concerns about the integrity of New Hampshire elections. Apart from political haggling over redistricting, we think the great majority of Granite Staters have faith in our ele…
Voting once wasn’t good enough for Alton’s Todd Krysiak. So in the 2016 election, he cast a ballot in Leominster, Mass. too. For that crime, he’ll pay nearly $5,000 in fines and penalties. He’ll also no longer be able to vote legally in New Hampshire. Let’s see if that stops him.