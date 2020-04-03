Some New Hampshire school districts are considering canceling the traditional week-long April vacation. Others (like Merrimack) already have done so. We have our own view on the subject, but one thing we really like is that some districts have sought community input, particularly parents, before making the call.

“We will do what the community wants,” Merrimack Superintendent Mark McLaughlin said the day before the school board voted unanimously to cancel the break. The district had distributed a survey to parents and education staff before making its decision.

Nashua’s board also has voted to seek teacher and parent feedback. Bedford is asking its teachers about the issue. If teachers are interested, the district will then ask for parents’ input.

Manchester, alas, apparently did not seek such input. Instead, it used an email to parents to tell them that the planned vacation would take place. (Perhaps that will change.)

The COVID-19 virus has turned the world upside down, not the least in the area of public education. New Hampshire schools, teachers, and parents appear to have responded pretty well to the immense challenges, with most involved in some form of distance learning.

One could argue that everyone could use a spring break. But not a lot of traditional spring vacations are going to happen this year. And we have all been advised that with all the change that has been thrown at them, it is important to provide children with some constancy in a new routine.

Breaking the new normal seems counterproductive to us but we would defer to the teachers, to mom and dad, and to Grampy Don tutoring the kids in math, remotely of course.

Wednesday, April 01, 2020
Editorials

Other perilous times: Manchester has been through a few

The news and our own experiences tell us that we are living in uncertain times like none other in American history. It is true that the coronavirus pandemic and state and national government responses to it, as well as those of the general public, are drastic and extreme.

Sunday, March 29, 2020
Editorials

Information, please: Paying attention requires facts

The town of Washington has had one of its 1,200 residents test positive for COVID-19. The person was in the hospital last week. Someone at the South Broadway Honey Dew Donut shop in Salem for hours at a time on the mornings of March 17-19 also tested positive. A third person with the virus w…

Saturday, March 28, 2020
Friday, March 27, 2020
Editorials

NH helps out: Granite State spirit alive and well

The stories we have been reporting of New Hampshire individuals and businesses stepping up to meet the viral pandemic are inspiring but not at all surprising. Our small state has long been characterized by its neighbor-helping-neighbor attitude. It was meeting challenges long before anyone e…

Monday, March 23, 2020
Sunday, March 22, 2020
Editorials

Dealing with the pandemic

The reality as well as the projections for the immediate future of the COVID-19 pandemic make it clear that returning to business as usual in New Hampshire and the nation is not right around the corner. But getting to that corner is vital.

Friday, March 20, 2020
Wednesday, March 18, 2020