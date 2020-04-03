Some New Hampshire school districts are considering canceling the traditional week-long April vacation. Others (like Merrimack) already have done so. We have our own view on the subject, but one thing we really like is that some districts have sought community input, particularly parents, before making the call.
“We will do what the community wants,” Merrimack Superintendent Mark McLaughlin said the day before the school board voted unanimously to cancel the break. The district had distributed a survey to parents and education staff before making its decision.
Nashua’s board also has voted to seek teacher and parent feedback. Bedford is asking its teachers about the issue. If teachers are interested, the district will then ask for parents’ input.
Manchester, alas, apparently did not seek such input. Instead, it used an email to parents to tell them that the planned vacation would take place. (Perhaps that will change.)
The COVID-19 virus has turned the world upside down, not the least in the area of public education. New Hampshire schools, teachers, and parents appear to have responded pretty well to the immense challenges, with most involved in some form of distance learning.
One could argue that everyone could use a spring break. But not a lot of traditional spring vacations are going to happen this year. And we have all been advised that with all the change that has been thrown at them, it is important to provide children with some constancy in a new routine.
Breaking the new normal seems counterproductive to us but we would defer to the teachers, to mom and dad, and to Grampy Don tutoring the kids in math, remotely of course.