Kingston state Rep. Ken Weyler, an M.I.T graduate and former commercial airline pilot, has given long and loyal years of service to New Hampshire. Like many legislators, that work for his state and country didn’t begin at the State House.

He is a U.S. Air Force veteran. He served on his town’s planning board and regional planning commission. In Concord, he has twice chaired the House Finance Committee. He is a family man. The 4th of July is his favorite holiday. His has been a thoughtful and temperate presence in Concord.

It is unfortunate that his long record of accomplishment should now be tarnished by his own bizarre behavior and self-serving politicians. We hope that his family and many friends and colleagues will help him to take the right course and retire with the thanks of his constituents and our state.

Sunday, October 03, 2021
Friday, October 01, 2021

A new smokescreen: Pot's latest gambit

The marijuana industry sees gold in them thar New Hampshire hills and isn’t about to take “no’’ for an answer, no matter how many times it is told.

Wednesday, September 29, 2021

The fair is here! Deerfield has it all

With all due respect to New Hampshire’s other agricultural fairs, we think there is good reason that the Deerfield Fair attracts the biggest crowds year after year after decade.

Nashua’s best: Ed Lecius, 2021 Citizen

A lot of Nashuans may be forgiven for assuming that the irreplaceable and irrepressible Ed Lecius had long since been named the Gate City’s Citizen of the Year. Turns out, he had not, but that changes on Wednesday, Nov. 10, as he is duly honored by the Greater Nashua Chamber of Commerce.

Sunday, September 26, 2021

Not a good look: Special deal for a judge?

Just what is going on with the pursuit of justice in Hillsborough County courts? How is it that a disgraced judge could be allowed to accept a misdemeanor (rather than felony) conviction without entering a plea? Is the court system OK with this?

Some good news: On COVID, of all things

Even before the latest uproar over the hapless and confused messaging at the CDC, a bit of encouraging news on the COVID-19 front was barely mentioned last week.

Charter overload: Voters have had enough

Aldermanic candidate Dan Goonan, the former fire chief, says he is trying to put the “non” back in “nonpartisan” in Manchester government. Good luck with that, chief.

Friday, September 24, 2021

Chuck the charter: Bad idea for Manchester

Manchester voters have more to concern them than choosing a mayor and other officials this November. Also on the ballot is a city charter question, which a judge concedes would be a substantial change to the school district. It would allow the mayor and aldermen to skip any responsibility fo…

Not so nonpartisan: How'd that change work out?

Proponents of changes to the Manchester city charter might wish to explain how well the change to “nonpartisan” elections has worked out. City and state Democratic offices were crowing about Mayor Joyce Craig‘s “Democratic victory’’ against two Republican candidates on Tuesday. The state Dem…